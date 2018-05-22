Tickets go on sale for Kilkenny v Galway game

Following two wins in the Leinster senior hurling championship Round Robin series, Kilkenny head to Pearse Stadium, Salthill on Sunday for the eagerly awaited clash against All-Ireland champions, Galway. Throw-in is at 4pm.

A public sale of stand tickets will be held in Nowlan Park tomorrow (Wednesday) and again on Thursday from 11am to 2pm, or until stocks run out.

Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets cost €20 for adults and €5 for under-16s'. Refunds will be available for pensioners and students with relevant ID at designated stiles at Pearse Stadium.