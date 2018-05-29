Ballymac Tabor wins Red Mills Champion Open Unraced stake in style

There was a bumper crowd at Kilkenny greyhound track on Sunday for the final of the Red Mills Champion Open Unraced stake.

Young Irelands (Gowran) also held a benefit meeting.

In the big race, Cushie Jet was sent off the 4/6 favourite, but he was crowded on the outer at the start. Ballymac Tabor had no such bother as he led up from trap 3.

There was trouble behind the leader between the opening two bends. This saw Cushie Jet’s chances all but gone.

Ballymac Tabor was three lengths clear of Droopys Policy at the second bend but saw the challenger shave a length off into the third. As Ballymac Tabor turned for home both Droopys Policy and Droopys Saga were chasing hard.

The duo tried and tried but Liam Dowling’s son of Ballymac Best and Coolavanny Angie was not for passing. Ballymac Tabor impressively took the €10,000 first prize by two lengths in 29.09.

Other winners

Droopys Saga filled the runner up spot.

The other finals were won by Tentothedozen, Scouser, Obama Country and Beara Haven.

The night began with the a5 Backgraders final and a comprehensive victory for the favourite Tentothedozen.

The jolly led up on the outer and went on to lead Condor Merlin by three lengths at the second turn. Tentothedozen stormed five lengths clear into the third and never let up. He romped home seven lengths ahead of Condor Merlin in 29.23.

Slaneyside Keyes trapped out smartly in racee two and took an early lead in the sprint final. Scouser chased the leader down into the turn and challenged on the inside around the first.

Scouser soon hit the front before powering away to win impressively by four lengths from Slaneyside Keyes in scorching 16.28.

In race 3, Foulkscourt Eye began best on the outer in what was an a2 contest. After there was trouble at the bend, the leader slipped six lengths clear heading into the back stretch.

Clawed back

Artistic Joe chased Foulkscourt Eye into third and clawed back a length. Artistic Joe kept on coming as Foulkscourt Eye began to tire. Artistic Joe got up on the line to win by a short head in 29.23.

In the a4 final, Beara Haven led up on the rails, followed by kennel companion Droopys Light.

Beara Haven kicked two lengths clear into the back straight and held that lead into the third. Droopys Light tried hard to get on terms but Beara Haven was no for passing.

Beara Haven completed a 1-2 for trainer, Murt Leahy, by a length and a half in 29.30.

Swamped

Race five was the www.redmills.ie a4 525 final. Fennis Brae was the first to show followed by Pookies Petra.

Fennis Brae held a two length lead at the second bend but got swamped into the third as both Lemon Skylar and Road Queen went by.

As Road Queen and Lemon Skylar battled it out, the Karol Ramsbottom trained Obama Country finished off strongly to come up and snatch victory by a length in 29.45.

In the sixth race Ballybough Lass lead up on the outer. The pace setter went on to hold a two length lead over Ratchies Milano at the second, but saw that lead halved into the third bend.

The challengers queued up turning for home, but the Murt Leahy trained Ballybough Queen held off all comers.

Crossing the line, Ballybough Queen was still three quarters of a length clear of the slow starting Cushie Charge in 29.60.

In the eight race, Artistic Guy made every yard of the running to land the spoils in the fastest time of the night.

Poured it on

After leading around the first bend, Artistic held a two length advantage over Moynevilla Annie going down the far side.

Artistic Guy poured it on down into the third turn to extend his lead to five lengths. Sober Bigmac ran on strongly but it was not enough as Artistic Guy was home and hosed by five lengths in 29.04.

The penultimate contest saw a real battle on the outer early on between Boyhero and Dutch Dream.

The former got the bend on the inner, and then skipped two lengths clear heading out of the second turn.

Boyhero held his two length advantage into the third, but on the run up the home stretch, Dutch Dream began to edge closer.

Dutch Dream got within three quarters of a length but Paraic Campion’s Boyhero held on to the win in 29.25.

Level early

The last race saw trainer Murt Leahy complete a treble.

The race was level early and into the first bend. Karlow Crean asserted to lead but the strong running Ballybough Murt was on his tail.

The pair were level into the third but as stamina came into play, it was Ballybough Murt who took charge. Ballybough Murt raced on to win by three and a half lengths in 29.15.