Galmoy dig out good win

After a slow start, Galmoy did well to come from behind and eventually overcome Piltown on Saturday in this lively county junior ‘C’ hurling league clash in Piltown.

The home side got off to a strong start and led by 0-6 to 0-1 after 10 minutes with last year’s minor, John Kenny, striking some good frees.

Galmoy fought back with determination, and with two 17-year-olds going well, Conor Drennan and Patrick Doyle - they did most of the scoring - they were back to just a one point deficit at half time when the score was: Piltown 0-12, Galmoy 0-11.

It was 0-15 each after 35 minutes of play, but Piltown then hit the only goal of the game.

After a mix up in defence, corner-forward Kevin White was quickest to react and he whipped the sliotar into the Galmoy net for the only goal of the game.

That score left Piltown ahead by 1-15 to 0-16 and theey were looking good.

Michael O’Dwyer was doing well at full-back while Andrew Norris enjoyed a good opening to the game.

His influence was curbed, however, when Conor Grace moved in to the Number 6 position.

Two pointed line balls in quick succession from Conor Drennan seemed to inspire the visitors. By the 45th minute it was level again: Galmoy 0-19, Piltown 1-16.

Brandan Phelan moved to wing back for the closing moments to further strengthen the Galmoy half back line.

Stephen Maher and Stephen Delaney, who hit five points from play, also played very well for Galmoy.

The winners finished very strong with some impressive points from Doyle and Drennan in the last quarter, against just two from the home side, one each from Andrew Norris and Jamie Norris.

Galmoy - Eddie Kelly; Brian Doherty, Brendan Delaney, Mick Murphy; Tom Phelan (Castletown), John Phelan, Conor Grace; Stephen Maher (0-1), Stephen Delaney (0-5); Brandan Phelan (0-1), Patrick Doyle (0-5), Conor Drennan (0-12, four frees, two lineballs); George Bassett (0-1), Stephen Murphy (0-1), Mícheál Phelan (0-1).

Subs - Eoin Glendon (0-1) for M. Phelan; John Whelan for T. Phelan.

Piltown - David Burchill; Thomas Murray, Michael O’Dwyer, James Kirby; Shane Doody, Conor Friend, Tommy O’Gorman; Aidan Ryan, Jamie Norris(0-2); Vincent Long, Andrew Norris (0-4), John Kenny (0-8, six frees); Kevin White (1-3), Paul Kirby, Michael Dunne (0-1).

Referee - Paul Cahill (Dunnamaggin).