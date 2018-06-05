Kilkenny Soccer: Freebooters B bag top award
Soccer news and fixtures from the Kilkenny & District League
Freebooters B have been named the winners of the Terry Cullen Merit Award.
Sean Doyle's Division One side are the 2018 recipients of the award, which is presented annually by the Kilkenny branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society.
The award recognises and is a reward for a team's appearance, facilities, co-operation with officials, as well as behaviour of players, managers and supporters.
Cup referees
Tristan Eardley has been appointed to referee Sunday's McCalmont Cup final.
Eardley will take charge of the clash between Thomastown United A and Evergreen A, which will be held in Derdimus at 4pm.
Mitch Corrigan and Jim Bowes are the assistants, with Lee Kill as fourth official.
The officials' kit will be sponsored by TC Tyres.
SOCCER FIXTURES
SUNDAY
KCLR McCalmont Cup Final
Thomastown United A v Evergreen A, Derdimus 4pm.
Referee: Tristan Eardley. Assistants: James Bowes, Mitch Corrigan. Fourth Official: Lee Kill.
Billy Leahy Memorial Cup Final
Freebooters B v Evergreen C, Derdimus 12 noon.
Referee: Vinny Kiely. Assistants: David Connolly, Jason Moore.
MONDAY
SFAI Kennedy Cup
Kilkenny & District League v Donegal, 4pm.
TUESDAY
SFAI Kennedy Cup
Kilkenny & District League v Galway, 10.30am.
Kilkenny & District League v NECSL, 4pm.
SOCCER RESULTS
FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy Final
Kilkenny & District League 1, Carlow & District League 2
Rico's of Gowran Division One
Freebooters B 5, Evergreen C 0.
Under-17 Cup Final
Evergreen A 3, Freebooters 4.
Under-16 Schoolgirls' League Division One
Piltown 0, Freebooters 2.
Evergreen 3, Thomastown United 8.
Freebooters 4, Hanover Harps 4.
Evergreen 2, Hanover Harps 4.
Under-16 Schoolgirls' Cup Final
Thomastown United 3, Clover United 0.
Under-14 Schoolgirls' League Division One
Hanover Harps 4, Freebooters 0.
Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup Final
Deen Celtic A 1, Bridge United B 0.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on