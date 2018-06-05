Kilkenny Soccer: Freebooters B bag top award

Freebooters B have been named the winners of the Terry Cullen Merit Award.

Sean Doyle's Division One side are the 2018 recipients of the award, which is presented annually by the Kilkenny branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society.

The award recognises and is a reward for a team's appearance, facilities, co-operation with officials, as well as behaviour of players, managers and supporters.

Cup referees

Tristan Eardley has been appointed to referee Sunday's McCalmont Cup final.

Eardley will take charge of the clash between Thomastown United A and Evergreen A, which will be held in Derdimus at 4pm.

Mitch Corrigan and Jim Bowes are the assistants, with Lee Kill as fourth official.

The officials' kit will be sponsored by TC Tyres.



SOCCER FIXTURES

SUNDAY

KCLR McCalmont Cup Final

Thomastown United A v Evergreen A, Derdimus 4pm.

Referee: Tristan Eardley. Assistants: James Bowes, Mitch Corrigan. Fourth Official: Lee Kill.

Billy Leahy Memorial Cup Final

Freebooters B v Evergreen C, Derdimus 12 noon.

Referee: Vinny Kiely. Assistants: David Connolly, Jason Moore.

MONDAY

SFAI Kennedy Cup

Kilkenny & District League v Donegal, 4pm.

TUESDAY

SFAI Kennedy Cup

Kilkenny & District League v Galway, 10.30am.

Kilkenny & District League v NECSL, 4pm.

SOCCER RESULTS

FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy Final

Kilkenny & District League 1, Carlow & District League 2

Rico's of Gowran Division One

Freebooters B 5, Evergreen C 0.

Under-17 Cup Final

Evergreen A 3, Freebooters 4.

Under-16 Schoolgirls' League Division One

Piltown 0, Freebooters 2.

Evergreen 3, Thomastown United 8.

Freebooters 4, Hanover Harps 4.

Evergreen 2, Hanover Harps 4.

Under-16 Schoolgirls' Cup Final

Thomastown United 3, Clover United 0.

Under-14 Schoolgirls' League Division One

Hanover Harps 4, Freebooters 0.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup Final

Deen Celtic A 1, Bridge United B 0.