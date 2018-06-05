All the Kilkenny camogie fixtures
The following are the Kilkenny camogie fixtures:
WEDNESDAY
Marble City Travel under-14 A League
St Brigid’s v Emeralds, 7.30pm, Tom Ryall Park
Thomastown v Glenmore, 7.30pm, Thomastown
John Lockes v James Stephens, 7.30pm, John Lockes Park
Marble City Travel under-14 B League
Clara v St Lactain’s, 7.30pm, Clara
Piltown v Young Irelands, 7.30pm, Piltown
St Martin’s v Tullaroan/St Anne’s, 7.30pm, Coon
Tullogher v Conahy, 7.30pm, Tullogher
Marble City under-14 C Group A
Danesfort v O’Loughlin Gaels, 7.30pm, Danesfort
Lisdowney/Naomh Brid v Carrickshock, 7.30pm, Lisdowney/Ballyragget
Windgap v Rower Inistioge, 7.30pm, Windgap
Marble City under-14 C League Group B
Mullinavat v St Fiachras, 7.30pm, Mullinavat
Ballyhale Shamrocks v Paulstown, 7.30pm, Ballyhale
Kilmacow/Slieverue v Mooncoin, 7.30pm, Kilmacow/Slieverue
FRIDAY
Marble City Senior All County League
Thomastown v Windgap, 7pm, Windgap
SATURDAY
Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie Championship first round
Kilkenny v Limerick, 5pm, Bruff, Limerick
SUNDAY
Marble City Travel Senior All County League
Mullinavat v St Brigid’s, Mullinavat
St Lactains/Lisdowney v St Martins, Freshford
Dicksboro v Glenmore, Palmerstown
Piltown V’s Tullaroan, Piltown
Marble City Travel Intermediate All County League
St Anne’s/Emeralds v Carrickshock, Johnstown/Urlingford
Paulstown/Goresbridge v Conahy Shamrocks, Paulstown/Goresbridge
Clara v Rower Inistioge, Clara
Young Irelands v Ballyhale Shamrocks, Gowran
Marble City Travel Junior A All County Final
Tullogher v Blacks/Whites, Tullogher
Piltown v Young Irelands, Piltown
Graignamanagh v O’Loughlin Gaels, Dr Tierney Park, Graignamanagh
