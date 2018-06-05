All the Kilkenny camogie fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny camogie fixtures:

WEDNESDAY

Marble City Travel under-14 A League

St Brigid’s v Emeralds, 7.30pm, Tom Ryall Park

Thomastown v Glenmore, 7.30pm, Thomastown

John Lockes v James Stephens, 7.30pm, John Lockes Park

Marble City Travel under-14 B League

Clara v St Lactain’s, 7.30pm, Clara

Piltown v Young Irelands, 7.30pm, Piltown

St Martin’s v Tullaroan/St Anne’s, 7.30pm, Coon

Tullogher v Conahy, 7.30pm, Tullogher

Marble City under-14 C Group A

Danesfort v O’Loughlin Gaels, 7.30pm, Danesfort

Lisdowney/Naomh Brid v Carrickshock, 7.30pm, Lisdowney/Ballyragget

Windgap v Rower Inistioge, 7.30pm, Windgap

Marble City under-14 C League Group B

Mullinavat v St Fiachras, 7.30pm, Mullinavat

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Paulstown, 7.30pm, Ballyhale

Kilmacow/Slieverue v Mooncoin, 7.30pm, Kilmacow/Slieverue

FRIDAY

Marble City Senior All County League

Thomastown v Windgap, 7pm, Windgap

SATURDAY

Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie Championship first round

Kilkenny v Limerick, 5pm, Bruff, Limerick

SUNDAY

Marble City Travel Senior All County League

Mullinavat v St Brigid’s, Mullinavat

St Lactains/Lisdowney v St Martins, Freshford

Dicksboro v Glenmore, Palmerstown

Piltown V’s Tullaroan, Piltown

Marble City Travel Intermediate All County League

St Anne’s/Emeralds v Carrickshock, Johnstown/Urlingford

Paulstown/Goresbridge v Conahy Shamrocks, Paulstown/Goresbridge

Clara v Rower Inistioge, Clara

Young Irelands v Ballyhale Shamrocks, Gowran

Marble City Travel Junior A All County Final

Tullogher v Blacks/Whites, Tullogher

Piltown v Young Irelands, Piltown

Graignamanagh v O’Loughlin Gaels, Dr Tierney Park, Graignamanagh