Galway clear favourites in Leinster final betting

Kilkenny battled hard for a 0-22 to 1-18 comeback victory against Wexford in the Leinster senior hurling championship on Saturday having trailed by nine points early in the second half, but they will be underdogs in the final.

The Cats now face off against reigning All-Ireland and Leinster title holders, Galway in the final on July 1.

Brian Cody’s men are back in the final having failed to reach that stage last year, but the odds of 5/2 suggest that the Bob O’Keffee Cup may elude them for another year.

Galway are firm 2/7 favourites in the outright betting to retain the title for successive years, whilst they are 1/3 in the match betting to seal the deal in 70 minutes.

Kilkenny are priced at 11/4, with the draw on offer at 11/1.

BoyleSports’ double winnings offer will apply to the final and will see double winnings as a free bet if there is a goal in the first 10 minutes of the clash.

The offer has been extremely popular during the senior hurling championship.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said that despite an impressive turnaround in their semi-final against Wexford, who booted them out at that stage last year, Kilkenny will go into the Leinster final as 11/4 outsiders as Galway take hold as 1/3 favourites in the match betting.

“As ever our double winnings offer will apply to the final, just as it has to every senior hurling championship clash throughout the season," she offered.

