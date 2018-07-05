Kilkenny golf: getting into the swing for charity

This weekend proceeds from the ladies' and gents Pink and Blue Open fourball competitions at Kilkenny golf club will go to charity. The sponsors are Amanda Bohan from Senior Home Care.

The ladies play on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday in Pink in their annual D. O’Regan pink charity day for breast cancer research.

The men play on Saturday, Sunday and Monday July in Blue for the local charity Cois Nore.

The entry fee is €10, but bigger amounts would be appreciated.

There is also a nine hole competition for ladies. Entry €5.

A self-entry putting competition will run over the weekend, Saturday to Tuesday, with a charge of €2 per nine holes. Participants can re-enter (€2) as often as they like.

The box for competition and score sheets will be in the foyer in clubhouse. Place completed score cards and money in box. No need for envelopes.

Tickets for the raffle will be available in the clubhouse. Donations for raffle prizes would be accepted.

The prize giving ceremony for ladies will be on Tuesday (10pm), with prizes for Tuesday, June 19 and the prize for best dressed lady being presented.

Competition will be stiff with Bridie McGarry the reigning best dressed 'Lady in Pink'.

TEAM NEWS: The ladies senior foursomes team travelled to Enniscorthy to play Wicklow and scored an exciting victory.

The competition consists of three pairs, with a minimum combined handicap of 14.

In the top match, Ann Geoghegan and Bridie McGarry took an early lead and held on to win 3 and 2.

The other two matches went down to the wire.

The lead changed hands several times. Mags Cuddihy and Mary Norton, out second, were all square going to the 18th but were unable to make the green in regulation and had to concede to a good par.

In the final match Sarah Molloy and Dervilla O’Byrne went to the 18th one down but they won the hole with a great par to extend the match.

The win was finally secured on the 20th hole when Sarah Molloy hit a great second shot to within 10 feet. Wicklow failed to get up and down.

The reserves were Phyl Doyle and Aoife Crowdle.

Team managers - Eithne Murphy and Liz Cleere.

Kilkenny play Enniscorthy in Bunclody in the semi-finals of the senior foursomes competition.

DATA PROTECTION: With the introduction of the new GDPR laws, Kilkenny golf club are no longer permitted to issue the phone number of any member to another member.

This, therefore, requires contestants in the various club matchplay competitions to contact their opponents by making direct contact or placing their phone number on the draw sheet posted on the notice board.

SOCIAL GOLF: There will be mixed social golf on Saturday. Members are requested to sign in at 5.30pm for a 6.360pm start.

PITCH MARKS: With the course staff watering all the greens during the night, the greens are softer than usual, particularly in the mornings. As a result there are a lot of pitch marks left unrepaired.

Members should check the greens and repair any marks immediately.

RESULTS: June 27 ladies and gents Open singles, sponsored by SAP (Passionate about Trees) 1 Patrick Morris (15), (Gowran) 44pts; 2 Conor Boland (65) 40pts (b9); 3 Tommy Walton (14) 40pts; Gross, Graham Nugent (+1) 33pts; 4 David Farragher (8) 39pts (b9); 5 Shane Farrelly (12) 39pts.

Category 1 (15-19) Nicky Cashin (15) 35pts.

Category 2 (20+) Peter Dabinett (21) 35pts.

CSS - 71.

Two's Club - 6th Kevin Cleere, James Everard, James Brogan, (Carlow), Nicholas Walsh, Sean Boland, Jeff Kealy, Pat Hickey, 10th. John Byrne, Reay Brandon, Michael J. Daly, Nicholas Walsh, Jeff Kealy 15th; Jim White; 17th John Byrne, Jason Lawlor, Mark Grant, Conor Boland, Fergal O’Connor (Tullamore).

Each 'Two' receives €11 credit in the Pro Shop.

LADIES: Winner Liz Neary (18) 34pts.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, June 30 to July 2, PRL Group, three person team (re-scheduled from Open Week)1 Brian Dargan (11), David Walsh (17), J.Walsh (19), (Callan) 91pts; 2 Pascal Connolly (14), Robert Shortall (9), Sean FitzPatrick (16) 89pts; 3 Tommy Buckley (5), Shane O’Neill (14), Stephen Dawson (17) 85pts; 4 Tony Busher (12), Ger Busher (14), Noel Maher (17), 84pts (b9); 5 Paddy Crotty (5), Cathal McDonald (10), William Cahill (17) 84pts.

Two's Club - 6th Patrick Morris (Gowran), Cathal McDonald, Aidan McDonald; 10th James Young; 15th Michael O’Sullivan, Brian Cullen, John Hayes, Jim White; 17th K. Johnston (Mount Wolsley), Shane O’Neill, Norman Williams, Robert Shortall.

Each 'Two' receives €21.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

Sunday and Monday, June 24 and 25, PGA Tankard, 18 hole Stroke.

Two's Club - 6th Brian Meredith, Gavin Lonergan, Cormac Hickey, Edward Byrne, Kevin Cleere, Larry Gittens; 10th Brian Cullen, Aidan Brennan, Dean Smithwick, Aidan McDonald, 15th; Jeff Kealy, James Everard, Anthony Cleere.

Each 'Two' receives €25.23 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, June 28, 13 hole competition, 1 John O’Regan, Martin Tracey, Christy Rainey, Tom Brett 68pts; Pat Cody, Richard Butler, Dermot Moloney, Jimmy Rhatigan 66pts (b6); 2 Geoff Meagher, Richie McEvoy, Brian Keane, TomKeating 66pts; 3 Noel Skehan, Kevin Donohoe, Michael O’Sullivan, BNrendam Graham 65pts; 4 Jerry O’Dwyer, Peter Ryan, Peter Dabinett, Tony Joyce 62pts; 5 Frank Byrne, Roger Ryan, Martin Kelly, Jack Nolan, 60pts; 6 Liam Cody, Brendan McIntyre, Michael Cody, Sean Breathnach 59pts.

Forty-seven members played.

The next competition is on Thursday.

Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

There is an away outing to Gowran on Monday. There are two slots left. If interested place your name on the sheet on the seniors notice board.

Club Captain Tom Sloyan’s prize to the seniors will be played on Thursday, July 19.

As Kilkenny will host the Leinster boys under-14 championship on Thursday, July 12 the senior gents competition will be held on Wednesday, July 11 with the usual time slots.

LADIES CLUB: Tuesday, June 26, PGA Tankard 18 hole Stableford, 1 Breda Comerford (41) 41pts; 2 Joan Cashin (33) 40pts; best Gross, Jan Browne (4) 30pts; 3 Yvonne Egan (27) 38pts; 4 Ann Woodcock (19) 38pts (b9); 5 Ann Short (33) 38pts.

CSS - 73.

Nine hole Stableford - 1 Joan O’Sullivan (33) 19pts (b6); 2 Greta Nicholson (30) 19pts.

CLUB COMPETITIONS: The draw sheets are now up for the various club competitions. Ensure games played within the allotted time. No extensions given.

Senior ladies June 28, away outing to Roscrea, 1 Ann Gunning, Fionnuala Hennebry, Breda Comerford 54pts; 2 Joan Cashin, Greta Nicholson, Margaret Harmer 45pts; 3 Jane Duggan, Breda Kavanagh, Tish Leech, Anne (B) Murphy 40pts (b6).

Senior ladies should note the next competition is on Thursday. Draw is at 9.30am for immediate tee off.

After that the senior ladies will be playing on Wednesday, July 11.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE CLUB: Monday, boys club, 1 Darragh Larkin (14) 37pts (b6); 2 Andrew Arnopp (19) 37pts.

Girls club - 1 Ruth Ferris (25) 40pts; 2 Louise McInerney (28) 39pts.

The won't be a competition next Monday due to the ladies Australian Spoons event.

BRIDGE: The next Summer Bridge group gathering will be on Monday (7.30pm).

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28am to 6.04pm ladies and gents Open singles; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.36pm members time; Friday, 7.32 to 9.32am members time, 12.04 to 5.40pm Rugby Club Classic; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.20am members time, 8.28am to 1pm visitors/Society, 1.08 to 1.56pm members time, 2.15 to 4.57pm ladies and gents Open fourball, 5.06 to 6.28pm mixed social golf; Sunday, 7.30am to 3.54pmladies and gents competition (gents Blue Day in aid of Cois Nore, Kilkenny; ladies, D. O’Regan Pink Day); Monday, 9am to 1.32pm ladies Australian Spoons, 1.40 to 2.36pm members time, 2.44 to 5.26pm gents Open fourball in aid of Cois Nore, Kilkenny; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10am D. O’Regan Pink Day fourball, 10.10 to 10.28amladies nine hole competition, 12.20 to 1.41pm D. O’Regan Pink Day fourball, 1.50 to 2.17pm ladies nine hole competition, 3.59 to 5.38pm D. O’Regan Pink Day fourball; Wednesday, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.24pm senior gents, 1.32 to 2.28pm members time, 2.36 to 3.16pm under-14 boys practice.

