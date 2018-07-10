Tickets for Kilkenny v Limerick game available at Nowlan Park

There will be a public sale of tickets at Kilkenny GAA headquarter, Nowlan Park, for the big All-Ireland hurling quarter-final clash between Kilkenny and Limerick.

The do-or-die game will be played in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday (3pm) and it will be preceded by the Electric Ireland minor hurling championship tie between Kilkenny and Galway (12noon).

The tickets will be on sale in Nowlan Park on Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm, the County Board confirmed at a meeting last night.

Tickets are also available to purchase online at http://gaa.tickets.ie and from Centra and SuperValu outlets. There is a pre-purchase saving of €5 on stand tickets.

Tickets for the old and new stands cost €30 if bought ahead of match day. On Sunday, stand tickets will cost €35.

At present plans are to open the Killinan End terrace only, but this could change if the demand is there. Terrace tickets cost €25.

Juvenile and OAP tickets are also available.

This will be Kilkenny's third consecutive week in action in the championship. Two weeks ago they played a draw in the Leinster final in Croke Park against All-Ireland champions, Galway, and last weekend they lost the replay in sweltering heat in Thurles.

"It is a tough and demanding schedule, but we have to get on with it," was the summary of the situation from Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny have all but given up hope that ace attacker, Walter Walsh, will be fit to play. He pulled up early in Sunday's replay with a groin injury and he was withdrawn from the action.

Read more on Kilkenny People sport here.