All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:
AIB All-Ireland club JHC final
Dunnamaggin 1-17, Castleblayney (Monaghan) 1-13
AIB All-Ireland club SHC semi-final
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-15, Ballygunner (Waterford) 0-13
Leinster college PP schools SHC sem-final
Coláiste Eoin 1-14, Kilkenny CBS 1-13
All-Ireland colleges senior ‘B’ camogie semi-final
Castlecomer CS 1-5, St Flannan’s, Ennis 0-5
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L Group A
Railyard 2-8, Muckalee 1-6
James Stephens 1-3, Glenmore 0-6
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L Group C
Conahy Shamrocks 4-4, Danesfort 1-4
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L. Group B
O'Loughlin Gaels 1-9, Clara 2-5
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League
Mooncoin 3-8, Lisdowney 1-8
Piltown 1-11, Blacks and Whites 0-10
Rower Inistioge 2-7, St Patrick's 1-5
Thomastown 1-9, Erin’s Own 1-6
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group A
Young Irelands 0-9, Barrow Rangers 2-1
Windgap 5-8, Tullaroan 2-4
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group B
Graigue Ballycallan 3-7, Muckalee 1-6
Emeralds 2-4, Railyard 2-2
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A
James Stephens 5-9, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-4
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A
Erin’s Own 2-4, St Martin's 1-1
Bennettsbridge 1-5, Graigue Ballycallan 1-4
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B
Glenmore 7-7, Mooncoin 2-2
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Cloneen/Railyard 7-16, Conahy Shamrocks 3-0
Dicksboro W/o, Tullaroan (scr)
St Patrick's 6-8, Blacks and Whites 1-3
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B
Mullinavat W/o, Ballyhale Shamrocks (scr)
Carrickshock 7-2, Fenians 4-6
For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on