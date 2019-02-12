All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:

AIB All-Ireland club JHC final

Dunnamaggin 1-17, Castleblayney (Monaghan) 1-13

AIB All-Ireland club SHC semi-final

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-15, Ballygunner (Waterford) 0-13

Leinster college PP schools SHC sem-final

Coláiste Eoin 1-14, Kilkenny CBS 1-13

All-Ireland colleges senior ‘B’ camogie semi-final

Castlecomer CS 1-5, St Flannan’s, Ennis 0-5

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L Group A

Railyard 2-8, Muckalee 1-6

James Stephens 1-3, Glenmore 0-6

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L Group C

Conahy Shamrocks 4-4, Danesfort 1-4

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L. Group B

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-9, Clara 2-5

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League

Mooncoin 3-8, Lisdowney 1-8

Piltown 1-11, Blacks and Whites 0-10

Rower Inistioge 2-7, St Patrick's 1-5

Thomastown 1-9, Erin’s Own 1-6

J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group A

Young Irelands 0-9, Barrow Rangers 2-1

Windgap 5-8, Tullaroan 2-4

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group B

Graigue Ballycallan 3-7, Muckalee 1-6

Emeralds 2-4, Railyard 2-2

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A

James Stephens 5-9, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-4

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A

Erin’s Own 2-4, St Martin's 1-1

Bennettsbridge 1-5, Graigue Ballycallan 1-4

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B

Glenmore 7-7, Mooncoin 2-2

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Cloneen/Railyard 7-16, Conahy Shamrocks 3-0

Dicksboro W/o, Tullaroan (scr)

St Patrick's 6-8, Blacks and Whites 1-3

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B

Mullinavat W/o, Ballyhale Shamrocks (scr)

Carrickshock 7-2, Fenians 4-6

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.