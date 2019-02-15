It's all change for Kilkenny to face Limerick in NHL

Champions Kilkenny have named a much changed team to face All-Ireland kingpins, Limerick in the match of the round in the Allianz National Hurling League at Nowlan Park on Sunday (2pm).

Former All-Star, Walter Walsh, will return to the attack for what will be his first match of the season after shaking off an injury.

Young defender, Huw Lawlor, who did well in the opening two matches against Cork and Clare has been ruled out because of injury and his place at No. 3 will be filled by Conor Delaney, who has featured as a wing back in both matches to date.

In a huge reshuffle, Delaney, Tommy Walsh, Enda Morrissey and Paul Murphy all find themselves in new positions in defence.

And with Padraig Walsh ready for a full 70 minutes after playing the closing 20 against Clare in the last round, the Tullaroan man comes in a right half-back. Paddy Deegan at centre-back is the only man to retain the place he filled against Clare for Sunday's match.

Walter Walsh will lead the attack, flanked by Richie Leahy and James Maher.

Injury hit Limerick have made five changes on their team. Into the team come Hurler of the Year, Cian Lynch and Young Hurler of the Year, Kyle Hayes.

Kilkenny (SH v Limerick) - Eoin Murphy; Tommy Walsh, Conor Delaney, Enda Morrissey; Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan, Paul Murphy; Conor Fogarty, Martin Keoghan; Richie Leahy, Walter Walsh, James Maher; Billy Ryan, Kevin Kelly, John Donnelly.

Subs - Alan Murphy, Robbie Fitzpatrick, Conor O'Shea, Jason Cleere, Conor Browne, Michael Carey, Pat Lyng, Liam Blanchfield, Ger Malone, Conor Martin, Niall Bassil.

Limerick -Nickie Quaid (Effin); Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Sean Finn (Bruff), Richie English (Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock); Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Murphy (Doon). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Declan Hannon (Adare), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Michael O’Brien (Doon), William O’Meara (Askeaton), Pat Ryan (Doon).

