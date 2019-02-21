News from Kilkenny golf clubs around the county

Captains Jo Costigan and Martin O’Neill will swing into action when they hold their drive-in at Castlecomer GC on Sunday, March 3.

A nine hole four person scramble (shotgun start) has been organised for the morning and afternoon of the big day. Morning entries at 9.30am with play commencing at 10am.

The afternoon entries are at 1pm with play commencing directly after the drive-in at 1.30pm. All members are encouraged to play.

Enter names on the sheet provided in the hallway of the club, indicating preference for morning or afternoon time.

SENIORS: The seniors’ 14-hole classic proved most enjoyable for the fine turnout of enthusiastic golfers on Wednesday.

With greens in great nick and fairways and rough equally good, the recent dry spell of mild weather has been an added bonus.

While the day remained dry throughout, a strong southerly wind made several of the more exposed holes particularly challenging.

Nevertheless, scoring was good with all 35 golfers who played relishing the extra challenge presented by the wind.

After confirmation of the team scores, recorded by Leo Conway, the results were: 1 Liam Farrell (23), Nicholas O’Connor (24), Martin Meally (25), 72pts; 2 John Kelly (16), Eamonn McEvoy (23), Eddie Fogarty (28), 68pts; 3 Tommy O’Neill (8), Martin Connolly (22), Richard Smeade (27), 63pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 4, 17 and 23. The jackpot is now €10,000.

SINGLES: Results, men’s winter singles, February 17: 1 Jason Brennan (3), 34pts; 2 Martin Mealy (24), 33pts (B7); gross Michael Buggy (1), 29pts; 3 Michael Brennan (22), 33pts; 4 Pat Haughton (24), 33pts.

Results, men’s winter singles, February 10: 1 John Dowling (13), 34pts; 2 Damien Knox (5), 33pts; gross Michael Buggy (1), 30pts; 3 Brian Dermody (16), 32pts.

SUBS: Membership is now due from all members. Pay same to Linda in the office, which is opened on any Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.

Prize-winners must have their membership paid in full to be eligible to receive a prize.

WINTER: Team F were crowned winners of the Winter Team League Final. The team lineout was: Brian Young, Christy Comerford, Liam Downey, Michael O’Connor, Seamie Coogan, Liam Mooney, Eamon Connery, Pat Kelly, Michael Rowe jnr, Susan Boland, Betty Byrne and Patricia Brennan.

Team F were the wildcard winners in round nine and were deserving winners in a tremendous final that also included teams G, H and A.

CALLAN

The teams for the Callan GC ladies spring league are now finalised.

Rules of the competition, together with contact details for participants, are posted in the locker room. Competition format is matchplay over nine holes.

It is important that every effort is made to have matches played on schedule. The first round must be completed by February 24. Entry fee is €5, which must be paid before playing the first round.

LADIES: Results, senior ladies competition, February 14: 1 Rose Brophy, 2 Ena Kennedy, 3 Betty McGrath, 4 Margaret T O’Shea.

Results, ladies 12-hole competition, February 12: 1 Kathleen Phelan, 23pts; 2 Rita O’Neill, 22pts (c/b); 3 Bernie Madigan, 22pts; 4 Breda Ryan, 21pts. Winner of the nine-hole competition was Betty Dewberry.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 17, 22 and 26. Consolation prizes (€30) went to John Foley, Robert O’Dwyer and Johnny Murphy. The jackpot will be €1,050.

SPRING: Results, men’s spring league, February 16/17: Category A (0-8): Darren Comerford, 35pts. Category B (9-16): Diarmuid Aylward, 40pts. Category C (17+): Tony O’Driscoll, 41pts.

Results, men’s spring league, February 9/10: Category A - Nicholas Walsh, 30pts. Category B - Davy Morris, 33pts. Category C - Joe Tierney, 34pts.

GOWRAN PARK

Sunday sees the first major event of the year at Gowran Park GC as the club captains hold their drive-in.

Members are asked to put their name on the timesheet before midday on Friday (online or by phoning the golf office, tel 056-7726699).

Registration on the day will be open from 10.30am for a shotgun start at 12 noon.

Captain Michael Bolger, Lady Captain Maura Coe and Junior Captain Myles Kehoe are set to take the first tee by storm and officially drive into office for the year ahead.

The presentation of prizes will take place after the golf. Refreshments and a buffet meal will also be provided.

FEES: The club has added a new feature to the weekly open singles competition for February.

Golfers can claim back their competition fees if they become a member of the club by February 28.

Entry is €20 Monday to Friday, €25 on Saturdays.

SINGLES: Results, men’s 11-hole singles, February 17: Category One - 1 J.J. Murphy (10), 26pts; 2 Johnny Maher (5), 25pts; 3 James Doyle (9), 25pts; 4 H. O’Shaughnessy (6), 24pts. Category Two - 1 Mick Dillon (14), 27pts; 2 Pat Staunton (16), 26pts; 3 Ger Lynch (13), 26pts; 4 Liam Whitely (22), 25pts.

SCRAMBLE: Results, golden golfers’ 11-hole scramble, February 15: 1 Pat Staunton (16), Pat Roche (17), Kathleen Butler (36), 34.1 nett; 2 Bill Deverill (8), Liam Dowling (20), Kerri Bolger (27), 34.4 nett; 3 Dan Stallard (7), Pat Purcell (18), Marie Murphy (36), 34.9 nett; 4 Gerry Doyle (14), Ger Hickey (19), Peter O’Shea (23), 35.4 nett.

LADIES: Results, ladies 11-hole singles, February 13: 1 Deirdre McCabe (18), 24pts; 2 Shani Stallard (31), 22pts; 3 Ann O’Shea (33), 20pts.

SUBS: Subscription fees are now overdue. Golfers must ensure their accounts are brought up to date before the drive-in on Sunday.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday) & Friday: Weekly open singles (visitor €20). Sunday: Captains’ drive-in.

The 2019 diary is now available from the golf office.

BORRIS

Results, Borris GC open fourball competition, February 17: 1 Michael Coady (17) & Aidan Somers (19), 49pts; 2 Kieran Kelly (15) & Colm Walsh (16), 46pts (B9); 3 Des Murphy (21) & Stephen Murphy (19), 46pts.

NINE: Results, weekly nine-hole competition: 1 Ger Gahan (8), 21pts (L6): 2 Jim Kielthy (13), 21pts (L6); 3 Dominic Attride (14), 21pts.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, Rathdowney GC 13-hole singles stableford, February 16 & 17: 1 Bryan Gilmartin (18), 29pts; 2 Anthony Phelan (13), 28pts; gross John O’Malley (5), 23pts.

WINTER: Results, winter league playoff final, February 17: 1 Joe Hennessy, Pierce Phelan, Larry Queally, 66pts (B9); 2 Timmy Williams, Sean Kelly, Jim Murphy, 66pts; 3 Mick Webster, Johnny Moriarty, Liam Coady, 58pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, February 14: Category A - 1 Larry Phelan, 29pts; 2 Willie Ryan, 29pts. Category B - 1 Haulie Bowden, 28pts; 2 Dave Dalton, 24pts.

LOTTO: The golf club lotto jackpot is now €3,400.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.