All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
Wednesday
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Hurling League
St Canice’s NS: St Canice’s NS v Gowran NS (3.30pm).
Castlecomer BNS: Castlecomer BNS v St Patrick’s DLS (3.30pm).
Thomastown BNS: Thomastown NS v Clara NS (3.30pm).
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League North
Kilkenny CBS NS: Kilkenny CBS NS v Kilmanagh NS (3.30pm).
Urlingford NS: Urlingford NS v Dunnamaggin NS (3.30pm).
Graigue/Skeough: Graigue/Skeough v Scoil McCauley Rice NS (3.30pm).
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League South
Mullinavat NS: Mullinavat NS v Glenmore NS (3.30pm)
Piltown NS: Piltown NS v Tullogher Rosbercon NS (3.30pm)
Kilmacow BNS: Kilmacow BNS v Mooncoin Schools (3.30pm).
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League North
Lisdowney NS: Lisdowney NS v Conahy NS (3.30pm).
St John’s Senior NS: St John’s NS v Freshford NS (3.30pm).
Coon Muckalee NS: Coon Muckalee NS v Ballyragget NS (3.30pm).
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League South
Slieverue mixed NS: Slieverue NS v Rower Inistioge NS (3.30pm).
Carrickshock NS: Carrickshock NS v Goresbridge/Paulstown (3.30pm).
St Canice’s NS: St Canice’s NS v Danesfort NS (3.30pm).
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League North 12-15 A Side
Gowran NS: Gowran NS v Galmoy NS (3.30pm).
The Model School: The Model School V Clogh Moneenroe NS (3.30pm).
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League South 12-15 A Side
St Canice’s NS: St Canice’s NS v St Patricks DLS (3.30pm).
Windgap NS: Windgap NS v Gaelscoil Osraí (3.30pm).
FRIDAY
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship
Muckalee: Muckalee v Dicksboro (8pm).
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Blacks and Whites (11am).,
Ballyragget: St Patrick’s v Conahy Shamrocks (6.45pm).
SATURDAY
All-Ireland colleges SHC semi-final, Roinn B
WIT: Castlecomer CS v Rochestown (Cork) at 1pm.
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship
Moneenroe: Railyard v Clara (3pm)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football Championship
TBC: Thomastown v Rower Inistioge (2.30pm).
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior FC semi-finals
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v Windgap (2.30pm).
Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Young Irelands (4.30pm).
St Canice’s Credit Unior County League Division 1
Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Erin’s Own (4.30pm).
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A
Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Bennettsbridge (11am).
Lisdowney: Lisdowney v Clara (11am)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B
Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Kilmacow (11am).
Dr Tierney Park: Graignamanagh v Tullogher Rosbercon (11am).
Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Rower Inistioge (11am).
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Conahy Shamrocks (11am).
Cloneen: Cloneen/Railyard v Blacks and Whites (11am).
Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Tullaroan (11am).
SUNDAY
Allianz National Hurling League, round five
Innovate Wexford Park: Wexford v Kilkenny (2pm).
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football Championship
Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Blacks and Whites (10.30am).
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A
Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Lisdowney (11am).
Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Clara (11am).
Coon: St Martin’s v Bennettsbridge (11am).
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B
Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Graignamanagh (11am).
Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Tullogher Rosbercon (11am).
Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Glenmore (11am).
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Conahy Shamrocks (11am).
Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Cloneen/Railyard (11am).
Ballyragget: St Patrick’s v Tullaroan (11am).
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B
Johnstown: Fenians v Danesfort (11am).
Piltown: Piltown v James Stephens (11am).
Hugginstown: Carrickshock v Mullinavat (11am).
TUESDAY, MARCH 12
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Senior FC quarter-final
Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Kilmoganny (8pm).
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai County Hurling League Division 3
Muckalee: St Martin’s V John Lockes (8pm).
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Hurling League
Clara NS: Clara NS v Gaelscoil Osraí (3.30pm).
Gowran NS: Gowran NS v Thomastown NS (3.30pm)
St Patricks DLS: St Patrick’s DLS V St Canice’s NS (3.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League North
Scoil McCauley Rice NS: Scoil McCauley Rice NS v Bennettsbridge NS (3.30pm)
Kilmanagh NS: Kilmanagh NS v Graigue/Skeough (3.30pm)
Dunnamaggin NS: Dunnamaggin NS v Kilkenny CBS NS (3.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League South
Tullogher Rosbercon NS: Tullogher Rosbercon NS v Mullinavat NS (3.30pm)
Mooncoin BNS: Mooncoin Schools v Scoil Phádraig, Ballyhale (3.30pm)
Glenmore NS: Glenmore NS v Kilmacow BNS (3.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League North
Freshford NS: Freshford NS v Coon Muckalee NS (3.30pm)
Conahy NS: Conahy NS v St John’s NS (3.30pm)
Ballyragget NS: Ballyragget NS v Lisdowney NS (3.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League South
Goresbridge/Paulstown: Goresbridge/Paulstown v Slieverue NS (3.30pm).
Danesfort NS: Danesfort NS v Carrickshock NS (3.30pm)
The Rower Mixed NS: Rower-Inistioge NS v St Canice’s NS (3.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League North 12-15 A Side
Johnstown NS: Johnstown NS v Gowran NS (3.30pm)
Galmoy NS: Galmoy NS v The Model School (3.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League South 12-15 A Side
St Patrick’s DLS: St Patrick’s DLS v Windgap NS (3.30pm)
Tullaroan NS: Tullaroan NS v St Canic’s NS(3.30pm).
