All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

Wednesday

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Hurling League

St Canice’s NS: St Canice’s NS v Gowran NS (3.30pm).

Castlecomer BNS: Castlecomer BNS v St Patrick’s DLS (3.30pm).

Thomastown BNS: Thomastown NS v Clara NS (3.30pm).

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League North

Kilkenny CBS NS: Kilkenny CBS NS v Kilmanagh NS (3.30pm).

Urlingford NS: Urlingford NS v Dunnamaggin NS (3.30pm).

Graigue/Skeough: Graigue/Skeough v Scoil McCauley Rice NS (3.30pm).

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League South

Mullinavat NS: Mullinavat NS v Glenmore NS (3.30pm)

Piltown NS: Piltown NS v Tullogher Rosbercon NS (3.30pm)

Kilmacow BNS: Kilmacow BNS v Mooncoin Schools (3.30pm).

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League North

Lisdowney NS: Lisdowney NS v Conahy NS (3.30pm).

St John’s Senior NS: St John’s NS v Freshford NS (3.30pm).

Coon Muckalee NS: Coon Muckalee NS v Ballyragget NS (3.30pm).

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League South

Slieverue mixed NS: Slieverue NS v Rower Inistioge NS (3.30pm).

Carrickshock NS: Carrickshock NS v Goresbridge/Paulstown (3.30pm).

St Canice’s NS: St Canice’s NS v Danesfort NS (3.30pm).

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League North 12-15 A Side

Gowran NS: Gowran NS v Galmoy NS (3.30pm).

The Model School: The Model School V Clogh Moneenroe NS (3.30pm).

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League South 12-15 A Side

St Canice’s NS: St Canice’s NS v St Patricks DLS (3.30pm).

Windgap NS: Windgap NS v Gaelscoil Osraí (3.30pm).

FRIDAY

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship

Muckalee: Muckalee v Dicksboro (8pm).

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Blacks and Whites (11am).,

Ballyragget: St Patrick’s v Conahy Shamrocks (6.45pm).

SATURDAY

All-Ireland colleges SHC semi-final, Roinn B

WIT: Castlecomer CS v Rochestown (Cork) at 1pm.

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship

Moneenroe: Railyard v Clara (3pm)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football Championship

TBC: Thomastown v Rower Inistioge (2.30pm).

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior FC semi-finals

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v Windgap (2.30pm).

Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Young Irelands (4.30pm).

St Canice’s Credit Unior County League Division 1

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Erin’s Own (4.30pm).

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A

Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Bennettsbridge (11am).

Lisdowney: Lisdowney v Clara (11am)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Kilmacow (11am).

Dr Tierney Park: Graignamanagh v Tullogher Rosbercon (11am).

Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Rower Inistioge (11am).

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Conahy Shamrocks (11am).

Cloneen: Cloneen/Railyard v Blacks and Whites (11am).

Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Tullaroan (11am).

SUNDAY

Allianz National Hurling League, round five

Innovate Wexford Park: Wexford v Kilkenny (2pm).

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football Championship

Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Blacks and Whites (10.30am).

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A

Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Lisdowney (11am).

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Clara (11am).

Coon: St Martin’s v Bennettsbridge (11am).

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Graignamanagh (11am).

Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Tullogher Rosbercon (11am).

Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Glenmore (11am).

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Conahy Shamrocks (11am).

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Cloneen/Railyard (11am).

Ballyragget: St Patrick’s v Tullaroan (11am).

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B

Johnstown: Fenians v Danesfort (11am).

Piltown: Piltown v James Stephens (11am).

Hugginstown: Carrickshock v Mullinavat (11am).

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Senior FC quarter-final

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Kilmoganny (8pm).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai County Hurling League Division 3

Muckalee: St Martin’s V John Lockes (8pm).

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Hurling League

Clara NS: Clara NS v Gaelscoil Osraí (3.30pm).

Gowran NS: Gowran NS v Thomastown NS (3.30pm)

St Patricks DLS: St Patrick’s DLS V St Canice’s NS (3.30pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League North

Scoil McCauley Rice NS: Scoil McCauley Rice NS v Bennettsbridge NS (3.30pm)

Kilmanagh NS: Kilmanagh NS v Graigue/Skeough (3.30pm)

Dunnamaggin NS: Dunnamaggin NS v Kilkenny CBS NS (3.30pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League South

Tullogher Rosbercon NS: Tullogher Rosbercon NS v Mullinavat NS (3.30pm)

Mooncoin BNS: Mooncoin Schools v Scoil Phádraig, Ballyhale (3.30pm)

Glenmore NS: Glenmore NS v Kilmacow BNS (3.30pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League North

Freshford NS: Freshford NS v Coon Muckalee NS (3.30pm)

Conahy NS: Conahy NS v St John’s NS (3.30pm)

Ballyragget NS: Ballyragget NS v Lisdowney NS (3.30pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League South

Goresbridge/Paulstown: Goresbridge/Paulstown v Slieverue NS (3.30pm).

Danesfort NS: Danesfort NS v Carrickshock NS (3.30pm)

The Rower Mixed NS: Rower-Inistioge NS v St Canice’s NS (3.30pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League North 12-15 A Side

Johnstown NS: Johnstown NS v Gowran NS (3.30pm)

Galmoy NS: Galmoy NS v The Model School (3.30pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League South 12-15 A Side

St Patrick’s DLS: St Patrick’s DLS v Windgap NS (3.30pm)

Tullaroan NS: Tullaroan NS v St Canic’s NS(3.30pm).

