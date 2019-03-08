Kilkenny name same team to face Wexford

Defending champions, Kilkenny have named the same team that was listed to play Wexford last weekend for Sunday's (2pm) refixed National Hurling League clash in Innovate Wexford Park.

The original fixture was rained off. The referee called off the match at 1.20pm after a pitch inspection, deeming it to be unsafe for the players.

Kilkenny (SH v Wexford) Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Conor Delaney, Tommy Walsh; Conor Fogarty, Paddy Deegan, Jason Cleere; Padraig Walsh, Alan Murphy; John Donnelly, Walter Walsh, Ger Malone; Billy Ryan, Liam Blanchfield, Martin Keoghan.

Subs - E. Morrissey, C. O'Shea, C. Browne, M. Cody, R. Leahy, R. Hogan, J. Maher, P. Lyng, C. Martin, C. Wallace, N. Brassil.

