No joy for Kilkenny side Evergreen as St Michael's end their FAI Junior Cup adventure

Evergreen’s FAI Junior Cup adventure is over for another season as St Michael’s made light of the stormy weather to bag a place in the semi-finals.

Shane Ryan’s 42nd minute goal was the difference between the sides as the 2017 finalists fell to the two-time champions at Evergreen Park.

In a game ruined by bad weather both sides had a battle on their hands to cope with the elements, but it was the Saints who dealt with the driving wind and rain as they took the game to their hosts.

Evergreen didn’t let them have it all their own way - Daragh Walshe brought a fine save from Adrian Walsh in the Michael’s goal but the home side were rocked when Shane Ryan struck three minutes before half-time. Ryan started and finished the move, trading passes with Jimmy Carr, before galloping into space in front of the box and clipping a low shot that spun inside Philly Johnston’s left post via a defensive deflection.

Evergreen’s comeback hopes weren’t helped by the weather, which took a turn for the worse in the second half. They pressed for a way back into the game - Niall Andrews and Lee Delaney had their best chances - but a resolute Michael’s defence held firm to seal their spot in the final four.

Elsewhere in the Kilkenny & District League the McCalmont Cup action continued with seven more sides booking their place in the second round draw. Fort Rangers beat Freshford Town 3-1, East End United beat Evergreen 46 4-1 in Bennettsbridge, while Callan United, Newpark A, Highview Athletic B, Tullaroan and Evergreen B also advanced.

The remaining first round games will be played this weekend, with the second round draw to be made on Saturday.

SOCCER RESULTS

FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen 0, St Michael’s 1.

Brogmaker Division 3

Bridge United B 3, Newpark B 3.

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Fort Rangers 3, Freshford Town A 1.

Callan United 3, Castlewarren Celtic 0.

Brookville 1, Newpark A 4.

St John’s 2, Highview Athletic B 3.

East End United 4, Evergreen 46 1.

Tullaroan 4, Stoneyford United 3.

Evergreen B 3, Deen Celtic B 0.

Under-19 LFA Cup

Home Farm 2, Freebooters 0.

Under-17 SSE Airtricity League of Ireland

Carlow Kilkenny 3, Waterford 2.

Under-17 League

Highview Athletic 4, Evergreen A 2.

Under-15 Girls Gaynor Cup

MGL South 4, Kilkenny & DL 1.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Lions 1, Thomastown Athletic 4.

Evergreen Athletic 1, Freebooters Athletic 0.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Evergreen Boys 5, Fort Rangers 1.

Paulstown 06 1, Spa United 3.

Freebooters Boys 5, Highview Athletic 2.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United 3, Freebooters 0.

Stoneyford United 0, Evergreen United 5.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Bridge Athletic 1, Thomastown Athletic 1.

Lions Athletic 3, Stoneyford Athletic 1.

Evergreen Athletic 3, Freebooters Athletic 3.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Freebooters Boys 3, Highview Athletic 0.

East End United 4, Evergreen Boys 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Bridge Boys 2, Evergreen City 6.

Stoneyford Boys 2, Thomastown Boys 1.

Freebooters City 0, Paulstown 06 1.

Under-11 David Doran Cup

Lions 5, Thomastown Boys 0.

East End United 0, Evergreen Boys 4.

Bridge Athletic 3, Callan Athletic 1.

Freebooters Boys 2, Thomastown Athletic 2.

Bridge Boys 5, Callan Boys 1.

Clover Athletic 2, Freebooters Athletic 3.

Paulstown 06 1, Spa United 4.

Evergreen Athletic 4, Highview Athletic 0.