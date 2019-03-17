Nowlan Park to host the two Hurling League semi-finals

Kilkenny may be finished with the Allianz National Hurling for this season, but the county headquarters at Nowlan Park will be centre stage next weekend.

Kilkenny will host the league semi-finals next Sunday in the 'Park, the GAA has confirmed.

The double-header pits Dublin against Limerick while south east neighbours, Waterford play Galway for places in the Division 1 final, which will be played the following weekend.

Dublin beat Tipperary by a point in their quarter-final in Semple Stadium on Saturday, and will now face the reigning All-Ireland champions, who lashed Laois a week earlier.

Galway beat Wexford to progress to the last four, with Joe Canning hitting an impressive 15 points. The Déise secured their spot in the semis by beating Clare in Walsh Park.

Division 1 league semi-finals at Nowlan Park on Sunday - Dublin v Limerick (1.30pm); Waterford v Galway (3.30pm).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.