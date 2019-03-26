Vancouver wins top award for trainer Peter Cronin in Mooncoin

Kilkenny based greyhound, Vancouver, trained by Peter Cronin in Mooncoin, has been named the ‘Bitch of the Year’ at the 2018 National Greyhound Racing awards.

Vancouver, who reached the final of this year’s Munster Oaks in Waterford, was a winner of the Night of Stars Bitch 525 race and the Shelly Fennelly memorial final. She beat off competition from Gowran-based Paul Hennessey’s Jaytee Jordan and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Arminta.

Irish Greyhound Derby 2018 winner Ballyanne Sim was awarded ‘Dog of the Year’, ahead of the Patrick Guilfoyle trained Cabra Hurricane, winner of the Night of Stars 525 race, and Slippy Cian, trained by Graham Holland and owned by Limerick’s Full House Syndicate.

Ballyanne Sim was also chosen as the ‘Supreme Greyhound’ award recipient at the event in the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Gerard Dollard, CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, congratulated all who received prizes, as well as all who received nominations.

"The ceremony showcases the very best that our sport has to offer, in both canine and human form," he added. "The awards show the high standards our industry is reaching, both on the track in racing terms, and off it in terms of welfare and excellent service to the greyhound racing sector.”

List of winners at the 2018 National Greyhound Racing awards:

Dog of the Year - Ballyanne Sim

Bitch of The Year - Vancouver

Sprinter of the Year - Ardnasool Jet.

Stayer of the Year - Javielenko.

Brood Bitch of the Year - Global Liberty.

Stud Dog of the Year - Kinloch Brae.

Future Star - Killer Bee.

Special Merit Awards - Bob Shanahan, Tim Keane

Hall of Fame Award - Gerry Kiely.

Welfare Awards - Bridget Murphy, Patricia Tobin, Lesley and Robert Pullen.

