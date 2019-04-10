Hectic action on Kilkenny hurling under-age scene

The competition that enthralls all, the Kilkenny Honda Centre minor hurling grade, swung into action with all the teams taking part in the leagues.

There were a number of shocks and plenty of drama along the way, which bodes well for the rest of the season.

The overwhelming favourites for the competition, Dicksboro were first into action when they travelled to Piltown.

In a sea-saw bout, and despite the efforts of Patrick Moylan and company there was a game response from Piltown’s Tom Reid, Brandon Wheeler and Neil Moriarty which deservedly saw the southerners gain a 1-12 draw.

Next up was the clash of last year’s Roinn A and Roinn B champions, Mooncoin and Thomastown which was played in the home of the Roinn A champs.

This home advantage proved to be key for Mooncoin with James Aylward and Sean Dwyer leading them to a fine 3-10 to 2-12 win.

The city derby between James Stephens and O’Loughlin Gaels was also a close affair. The Village came out on top, winning by 1-17 to 3-9.

Big hitters

The big hitters in Roinn B got proceedings underway when Bennettsbridge and Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) played out an enthralling draw 4-8 each draw.

Here some of the players involved in the recent All-Ireland colleges finals showed no ill effects and hurled up the proverbial storm.

Graignamanagh signalled their intentions for the year ahead when scoring a 3-11 to 2-8 victory over Lisdowney.

Carrickshock were largely in control in their win over Tullaroan.

In Group B, St Martin’s started their 2019 league campaign with a good win over neighbours, Conahy Shamrocks in Coon on Saturday.

The locals took the lead early on with two Josh Dempsey points. Conahy replied to level matters and defences were then on top for a period of time.

After some positional switches in the forwards and good combination play, Jack Farrell got in for a goal and point just before half time.

St Martin’s went in ahead at the break, 1-4 to 0-3.

In the second half the St Martin’s forwards started to find more space and fans saw some good scores from Josh Dempsey, Matthew Shortall and Russell Kealy.

In the end Martin’s ran out comfortable winners by 1-12 to 0-6.

In Gowran, Young Irelands scored a good win over St Lachtain’s (Freshford).

The other game in the group saw Graigue Ballycallan having a little too much class for Dicksboro B.

In Roinn C Mullinavat again continued their good form at under-age level with a fine win over St Patrick’s, while Kilmacow’s ability to get goals proved to be the difference in their win against Barrow Rangers (Paulstown).

The final game saw Blacks and Whites cruise to victory over Clara.

Under-15 leagues

First up in the Duggan Steel under-15 leagues were O’Loughlin Gaels against Mount Leinster Rangers in St John’s Park.

In what was a hugely entertaining game, the Carlow side had four points to spare at the finish, 3-16 to 4-9.

Young Irelands caused a mild surprise when scoring a 4-15 to 2-12 win over James Stephens in Larchfield.

There were also wins for Naas and Dicksboro over Graigue Ballycallan and Clara respectively.

In Roinn B there were strong wins for Kilmacow, Mullinavat and Graignamanagh.

In fact, the only south team to suffer a reverse were Tullogher, who lost out to St Martin’s by 2-8 to 0-9.

Emeralds shot 22 points in their win over Tullaroan, while Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) came out on top in a seven goal thriller with Danesfort.

Roinn C there were wins for Lisdowney and Barrow Rangers amongst others.

Under-13 football

The Duggan Steel under-13 football championship swings into action this evening (Wednesday) with a number of exciting fixtures on the cards.

The all city clash between Dicksboro and O’Loughlin Gaels will surely be an interesting affair, while James Stephens are booked to travel to Kilmoganny.

Piltown and Thomastown square up to each other in the other contest.

In Roinn B the pick of the clashes will be between Tullogher Rosbercon and John Lockes of Callan.

Roinn C will feature a sure to be high scoring game in the clash between Danesfort and Ballyhale Shamrocks.

