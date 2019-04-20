Walsh makes his point for Mullinavat

Sixteen points from John Walsh was a significant return which secured Mullinavat's opening win and victory over league champions James Stephens in Dunnamaggin.

Leading 0-13 to 0-9 at the break they managed to weather a Village comeback who were just a point behind with ten minutes remaining

It was Mullinavat who kicked on as Stephens had a player sent off late in the game.

Scorers

Mullinavat: John Walsh (0-16), Mark Mansfield (0-4), Brian Phelan (0-2), Adam Mansfield, Michael Malone (0-1 each).

James Stephens: Eoin Guilfoyle (0-9), Luke Scanlon (0-4), Matt Ruth, Jack McGrath, Niall Mullins, Tadhg O'Dwyer, Niall Brassil (0-1 each).

Referee: Paul Cahill.