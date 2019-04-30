The Kilkenny soccer programme for the coming week
The following is the Kilkenny soccer fixtures programme for the coming week:
WEDNESDAY
U-19 Junior Cup
Evergreen B v Freebooters, 6.45pm.
Deen Celtic v Callan Utd, 6.45pm.
Evergreen A v Lions, 6.45pm.
U-17 Junior Cup
Thomastown Utd v Highview Ath, 6.45pm.
U-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A
Highview Ath v Paulstown 06, 7pm.
U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1
Evergreen Boys v Highview Ath, 7pm.
Evergreen Ath v Deen Celtic Ath, 7pm.
U-12 Glanbia League Division 1A
Highview Ath v Thomastown Ath, 7pm.
THURSDAY
U-14 Schoolgirls’ League
Stoneyford Utd v Lions, 7pm.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1
Lions Ath v Thomastown Ath, 7pm.
U-12 Schoolgirls’ League
Evergreen Ath v Lions, 7pm.
U-10 Schoolboys League Amber
Stoneyford X3 v Freshford X1, 7pm.
FRIDAY
Woman’s Shield Final
East End Utd v Freebooters, Derdimus 6.45pm.
U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1
Thomastown Ath v Freebooters Ath, 7pm.
U-11 David Doran Cup 2019
Evergreen Ath v Stoneyford Ath, 7pm.
SATURDAY
U-19 Junior Cup
Evergreen B/Freebooters v Deen Celtic/Callan Utd, 2.30pm.
Thomastown Utd v Evergreen A/Lions, 2.30pm.
U-15 St Canice’s CU League Division 1
Deen Celtic Ath v East End Utd, 11am.
Thomastown Ath v Freebooters Ath, 11am.
Evergreen Ath v Lions, 3.30pm.
U-15 St Canice’s CU Division 1A
Fort Rangers v Deen Celtic Boys, 11am.
Callan Utd v Evergreen Boys, 11am.
Spa Utd v Highview Ath, 11am.
Freebooters Boys v Paulstown 06, Fair Green 3.30pm.
U-14 Schoolgirls’ League
Highview Ath v Piltown.
Evergreen Utd v Freebooters.
Stoneyford Utd v Thomastown Utd.
Lions v Evergreen City.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1
Freebooters Ath v Deen Celtic Ath, Fair Green 12.30pm.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1A
Evergreen Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, 11am.
Callan Utd v East End Utd, 12.45pm.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 2
Bridge Boys v Paulstown 06, 11am.
Freebooters City v Thomastown Boys, Fair Green, 2pm.
U-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE regional final
Evergreen v Bohemians, Tramore 12 noon.
U-11 Schoolboys’ League White
Freebooters Dynamos v Lions Boys.
Evergreen City v Evergreen Dynamos, 11am.
Evergreen Eagles v Freebooters City, 12.30pm.
U-11 David Doran Cup 2019
East End Utd v Thomastown Boys, 11am.
Clover Boys v Evergreen Boys, 11am.
Freebooters Boys v Callan Boys, Fair Green 11am.
Clover Ath v Spa Utd, 12.30pm.
Bridge Boys v Fort Rangers, 12.30pm.
Stoneyford Boys v Freebooters Ath, 2pm.
Bridge Ath v Highview Ath, 2pm.
Deen Celtic Boys v Thomastown Ath, 3pm.
Lions v Deen Celtic Ath, 4.30pm.
U-10 Schoolgirls’ League
Bridge Utd v Spa Utd.
Piltown v Freebooters.
Callan Utd v Thomastown Utd.
Stoneyford Utd v Lions.
U-9 Schoolboys Development
Freebooters X2 v Clover Utd X2, Watershed 10am.
Freebooters X2 v Callan Utd X3, Watershed 10am.
Lions X3 v Thomastown Utd X3, 11am.
Stoneyford Utd X2 v Bridge Utd X3, 12 noon.
Highview Ath X2 v Deen Celtic X2, 2pm.
SUNDAY
St Canice’s CU Premier Division
Deen Celtic A v Evergreen A, 11am.
Highview Ath A v Evergreen B, 11am.
Fort Rangers v Thomastown Utd A, 11am.
U-17 Junior Cup
Stoneyford Utd v Lions, 2.30pm.
Thomastown/Highview v Freebooters, 2.30pm.
U-14 Schoolgirls’ League
Bridge Utd v St Pat’s, 11am.
SFAI U-13 Skechers Pat Kelly Cup SE regional final
Tramore v Evergreen A, 12 noon.
MONDAY
U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1
Deen Celtic Ath v Evergreen, 7pm.
TUESDAY
U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1
Thomastown Utd v Bridge Utd, 7pm.
Callan Utd v Highview Ath, 7pm.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1
Bridge Ath v Evergreen Ath, 7pm.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 2
Stoneyford Boys v Evergreen City, 7pm.
