The Kilkenny soccer programme for the coming week

The following is the Kilkenny soccer fixtures programme for the coming week:

WEDNESDAY

U-19 Junior Cup

Evergreen B v Freebooters, 6.45pm.

Deen Celtic v Callan Utd, 6.45pm.

Evergreen A v Lions, 6.45pm.

U-17 Junior Cup

Thomastown Utd v Highview Ath, 6.45pm.

U-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Highview Ath v Paulstown 06, 7pm.

U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Evergreen Boys v Highview Ath, 7pm.

Evergreen Ath v Deen Celtic Ath, 7pm.

U-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Highview Ath v Thomastown Ath, 7pm.

THURSDAY

U-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Stoneyford Utd v Lions, 7pm.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1

Lions Ath v Thomastown Ath, 7pm.

U-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen Ath v Lions, 7pm.

U-10 Schoolboys League Amber

Stoneyford X3 v Freshford X1, 7pm.

FRIDAY

Woman’s Shield Final

East End Utd v Freebooters, Derdimus 6.45pm.

U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Thomastown Ath v Freebooters Ath, 7pm.

U-11 David Doran Cup 2019

Evergreen Ath v Stoneyford Ath, 7pm.

SATURDAY

U-19 Junior Cup

Evergreen B/Freebooters v Deen Celtic/Callan Utd, 2.30pm.

Thomastown Utd v Evergreen A/Lions, 2.30pm.

U-15 St Canice’s CU League Division 1

Deen Celtic Ath v East End Utd, 11am.

Thomastown Ath v Freebooters Ath, 11am.

Evergreen Ath v Lions, 3.30pm.

U-15 St Canice’s CU Division 1A

Fort Rangers v Deen Celtic Boys, 11am.

Callan Utd v Evergreen Boys, 11am.

Spa Utd v Highview Ath, 11am.

Freebooters Boys v Paulstown 06, Fair Green 3.30pm.

U-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Highview Ath v Piltown.

Evergreen Utd v Freebooters.

Stoneyford Utd v Thomastown Utd.

Lions v Evergreen City.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1

Freebooters Ath v Deen Celtic Ath, Fair Green 12.30pm.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1A

Evergreen Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, 11am.

Callan Utd v East End Utd, 12.45pm.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 2

Bridge Boys v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Freebooters City v Thomastown Boys, Fair Green, 2pm.

U-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE regional final

Evergreen v Bohemians, Tramore 12 noon.

U-11 Schoolboys’ League White

Freebooters Dynamos v Lions Boys.

Evergreen City v Evergreen Dynamos, 11am.

Evergreen Eagles v Freebooters City, 12.30pm.

U-11 David Doran Cup 2019

East End Utd v Thomastown Boys, 11am.

Clover Boys v Evergreen Boys, 11am.

Freebooters Boys v Callan Boys, Fair Green 11am.

Clover Ath v Spa Utd, 12.30pm.

Bridge Boys v Fort Rangers, 12.30pm.

Stoneyford Boys v Freebooters Ath, 2pm.

Bridge Ath v Highview Ath, 2pm.

Deen Celtic Boys v Thomastown Ath, 3pm.

Lions v Deen Celtic Ath, 4.30pm.

U-10 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge Utd v Spa Utd.

Piltown v Freebooters.

Callan Utd v Thomastown Utd.

Stoneyford Utd v Lions.

U-9 Schoolboys Development

Freebooters X2 v Clover Utd X2, Watershed 10am.

Freebooters X2 v Callan Utd X3, Watershed 10am.

Lions X3 v Thomastown Utd X3, 11am.

Stoneyford Utd X2 v Bridge Utd X3, 12 noon.

Highview Ath X2 v Deen Celtic X2, 2pm.

SUNDAY

St Canice’s CU Premier Division

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen A, 11am.

Highview Ath A v Evergreen B, 11am.

Fort Rangers v Thomastown Utd A, 11am.

U-17 Junior Cup

Stoneyford Utd v Lions, 2.30pm.

Thomastown/Highview v Freebooters, 2.30pm.

U-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge Utd v St Pat’s, 11am.

SFAI U-13 Skechers Pat Kelly Cup SE regional final

Tramore v Evergreen A, 12 noon.

MONDAY

U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Deen Celtic Ath v Evergreen, 7pm.

TUESDAY

U-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Thomastown Utd v Bridge Utd, 7pm.

Callan Utd v Highview Ath, 7pm.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 1

Bridge Ath v Evergreen Ath, 7pm.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Div 2

Stoneyford Boys v Evergreen City, 7pm.

