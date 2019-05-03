Kilkenny minor hurlers chase second win
The Kilkenny minor hurlers will be chasing a second win when they tackle Wexford in the Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling championship in Enniscorthy tomorrow (2pm).
The Cats opened the campaign by scoring a good win over Dublin.
Kilkenny (MH v Wexford) - Alan Rafter; Zach Bay Hammond, William Halpin, Tristan Roche; Peter McDonald, Padraic Moylan, James Aylward; Andy Hickey, Denis Walsh; Colman O’Sullivan, Liam Moore, Aidan Tallis; Billy Drennan, Jack Doyle, Seanan Doyle.
Subs - Oisin Kelly, Padraig Foley, Pierce Blanchfield, Aaron Murphy, Billy Reid, Timmie Clifford, Jamie O’Keeffe, Ian Byrne, Eoin O’Brien.
