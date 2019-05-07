Kilkenny minor footballers ready to face Wicklow
The following is the Kilkenny minor football team to play Wicklow in the second round of the Leinster championship in Nowlan Park this evening (Tuesday) at 7pm:
Kilkeenny (MF v Wicklow) - Jack Conway; Brian O'Shea, Aidan Walsh, Fergal Suffin; Tom Carroll, John McNamara, Oisin Henebry; Gavin Manning, Sean O'Dwyer; Billy O'Callaghan, Conor Walsh, Tommy Coogan; Eeoin Crowley, Ryan Murphy, Vincent O'Grady.
Subs - Nick Doheny, Callum Arthurs, Francis Moore, Oisin Carroll, Fionn Blanche, Rory O'connor, Evan O'Shea, David Maher, Brian McDonald.
