Kilkenny minor footballers set to face Kildare

Kilkenny will play their third game in the Leinster minor football championship when they entertain Kildare in Nowlan Park this evening at 7pm.

The Cats were out of this competition for about a decade because they felt they were not able to compete, and it has been a difficult return. They put in a decent effort against Louth in the first match before losing, but then they were absolutely walloped by Wicklow.

Kilkenny (MF v Kildare) - Jack Conway (Mooncoin); Brian O’Shea (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Aidan Walsh (Piltown), Fergal Suffin (Kilmacow); Oisin Henebry (Mooncoin), John McNamara (O’Loughlin Gaels), Oisin Carroll (Dicksboro); Gavin Manning (Young Irelands), Sean O’Dwyer (Mooncoin); Billy O’Callaghan (Piltown), Conor Walsh, capt (Mullinavat), Eoin Conway (Carricshock); Vincent O’Grady (O’Loughlin Gaels), Ryan Murphy (Blacks and Whites), Fionn Blanche (Kilmacow).

Subs - Nick Doheny (Dicksboro), Callum Arthurs (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Francis Moore (Piltown), Tom Carroll (Dicksboro), David Maher (Mullinavat), Donncha Hogan (Mooncoin), Evan O’Shea (Piltwon), Liam Treacy (Thomastown), Conor McGowan (Piltown), Brian McDonald (Danesfort), Rory O’Connor (Dicksboro), Tommy Coogan (Erin’s Own), Tommy Phelan (Young Irelands), John Canny (Danesfort), Richard McEvoy (Lisdowney), Conor Fitzpatrick (Young Irelands), Tom Reid (Piltown), Paddy Reagan (Kilmacow), Eamon O’Reilly (Dicksboro), James Carroll (Dicksboro).

Team officials - DJ Carey (Young Irelands), Seamus Norris (Piltown), Donal Carroll (Dicksboro), Angelo Cullen (Danesfort), Thomas Rossiter (Danesfort).

