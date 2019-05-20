Soccer: All the Kilkenny & District League results

While there was disappointment for the Kilkenny & District League in their Oscar Traynor final, there was better news for two young teams in the League.

Lions tasted success when they beat Highview Athletic 4-2 in the Under-17 Cup final at Derdimus, Patrick Daly netting two for the winners. Elsewhere, two wins in a matter of days helped Freebooters' under-17s wrap up the league title. Booters will now switch their focus to the Leinster Youths Cup final, where they'll take on St Kevin's Boys on Sunday.

FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy Final

Kilkenny & DL 0, Limerick DL 1.

Under-17 League

Freebooters 5, Highview Athletic 0.

Freebooters 3, Stoneyford United 0.

Under-17 Cup Final

Lions 4, Highview Athletic 2.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Callan United 2, Thomastown United 1.

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union League Division 1

Deen Celtic Athletic 0, Evergreen Athletic 2.

Thomastown Athletic 1, Lions 1.

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union Division 1A

Paulstown 06 1, Callan United 2.

Highview Athletic 3, Fort Rangers 1.

Deen Celtic Boys 3, Spa United 2.

Evergreen Boys 0, Freebooters Boys 2.

Under-14 Schoolgirls' League

Evergreen United 2, Evergreen City 3.

St Pat's 5, Thomastown United 0.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Paulstown 06 2, Thomastown Boys 2.

Freebooters Boys 1, Freshford Town 2.

Callan United 5, River Rangers 2.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Evergreen Athletic 1, Lions Athletic 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

East End United 1, Freebooters Boys 5.

Spa United 1, Callan United 0.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Paulstown 06 1, Freebooters City 1.

Evergreen City 3, Bridge Boys 1.

Thomastown Boys 1, Stoneyford Boys 4.

Under-12 Schoolgirls' League

Evergreen Athletic 1, Stoneyford United 6.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Evergreen Athletic 3, Fort Rangers Athletic 1.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Thomastown Athletic 4, Callan Athletic 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Bridge United Boys 2, Deen Celtic Boys 1.

Evergreen City 0, Freshford Town 5.

Under-11 David Doran Cup 2019

Bridge Athletic 4, Evergreen Boys 0.

Thomastown Athletic 6, Stoneyford Boys 1.

Under-11 David Doran Shield 2019

East End United 0, Stoneyford Athletic 4.

Deen Celtic Boys 1, Spa United 5.

Callan Athletic 3, Deen Celtic Athletic 3

Deen Celtic Athletic win 3-4 after pens

Callan Boys 2, Clover Athletic 1.