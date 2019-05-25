Fine scoring at Mount Juliet golf 18 holes singles

The Mount Juliet golf club members 18 holes singles Stableford played on Sunday produced some fine scoring, especially in the men’s section.

The winner was Tommy Malone (11) with a fine score of 43 points. Tommy was level par after nine holes when he scored 23 points. He added a further 20 points on the back nine to beat Simon Hall by a shot with the Captain, Kevin McCartan, third.

Simon scored nines of 22 and 20 points respectively.

Joan McHugh won the ladies section with a fine score of 37 points.

The CSS for the men was 37 points and 34 points for the ladies.

TEAMS: Three teams were in action last week in inter-club competitions.

The Fred Daly Plate team lost 3-2 to Wexford and are out of the competition.

The Barton Shield regional qualifying competition was in Mount Juliet over the weekend. The home team failed to make the play-off stages, finishing eight shots behind the fourth placed team.

The winners were Enniscorthy, who beat Kilkenny by one hole in the regional final.

The JB Carr team scored a good win in Gowran Park against the home club in the first leg of the county final. The score after play in the first leg is four matches to one with the return leg down for decision next Wednesday at Mount Juliet.

The team managed by Jason Devine included the pairings of Sean Kiely and Sean O’Neill, Ted Hoyne and Billy Fanning, Don Hannigan and Frank Smyth, Alan Hoyne and Kevin McCartan and Tommy Malone and Michael Kelly.

On Sunday the May Monthly Medal will be played. This is a GOY competition.

CALLAN

The Kilkenny Junior Scratch Cup on Sunday was won by Callan member Nicholas Walsh.

Nicky, a member of Callan from his youth, won with two fantastic rounds of one over par 72 for his first 18. Over the second 18 he maintained his good form with a four over par round of 75 to finish five over for the 36-holes.

It was the second time in three years a Callan player won the Junior Scratch Cup in Kilkenny. Niall O’Sullivan won in 2017.

PAST CAPTAINS: The club is holding the inaugural open past Captains/Presidents competition on Saturday.

INTER-CLUB: The Duggan Cup team played Castlecomer on Sunday. There were two games at home and three away.

John Ryan and John Proctor were out first at home. They played well but lost on the 19th.

Jim Wellwood and John Healy followed. They fought bravely but were beaten on the 15th.

In action in Castlecomer were Johnny Kennedy with Paddy Donovan, Tony O’Driscoll with Liam Duggan and Kevin O’Driscoll with Jimmy Dunne. Castleomer won the first match and the other two were called in.

The ladies section played in the ILGU senior cup on Sunday. They played well but were narrowly beaten by the hosts Courtown.

Representing Callan were Noelle Cody, Jo Staunton, Ann Wemyss, Kathleen Phelan, Eilísh Aherne, Catherine Davis, Rose Brophy, Breda Ryan, Rita O’Neill, Mary Lanigan and Anna Corr.

The Elite golfers from the men’s section played in the Barton Shield qualifiers in Mount Juliet on Saturday. They missed out on qualifing for the final on the Sunday by one shot.

Kilkenny and Courtown qualified with 155 points each, followed by Callan 156.

Playing in the foursomes competition were Jeffrey Lynch with Martin O’Halloran and Niall O’Sullivan with Nicholas Walsh.

LADIES: The ladies played an 18 hole stableford competition on May 14. It was won by Marian Butler with 37 points.

Second was Claire Henriques with 34 points. Third was Eleanor Dunne with 32 points. Fourth was Patsy Murphy with 31 points on countback and fifth was Caroline Somers with 31 points.

The nine hole competition was won by Brid Brett with 16 points (countback). Second was Maura O’Mahoney with 16 points.

Standard scratch was 34.

The mixed competition is now open for registration. All entries can be given to Catherine Dore or enlisted on the sheet in the restaurant by Friday.

The senior ladies section played on Thursday of last week. The competition was won by Maura O’Mahoney, followed by Anne Hickey (second), Una Crowley (third) and Ann Needham (fourth).

RGA: Forty-one RGA members played for the Eddie Lyons trophy over 15 holes.

The winner was popular Captain from 2018, James Kehoe with a fantastic score of 31 points. The winner of category A was Paul Coogan with 30 points; 2 John Ryan 29pts (CB); 3 John Healy 29pts; 4 Billy Mernagh 27pts.

The winner of category B was Padraig McMurrow with 29 points; 2 was Denis Murphy 27pts; 3 Michael Somers 27pts; 4 Andy Whelan 27pts.

MEN’S COMPETITION: The weekend competition played on May 11 and 12 was a fourball v par. It was won by Eddie Culleton and Robert Quigley with a fantastic score of 7 up.

Second were Cathal Byrne and Ross Holden 5 up.

There was only one two recorded. That went to Eddie Culleton on the 16th.

The O’Dwyer’s Wednesday open singles on May 15 attracted a fantastic turnout. It was won by Kieran Grace with a great score of 41 points.

Second was Eddie Culleton, also with 41 points. The gross prize went to Jeff Lynch on 33 points. The best visitor was Ivan Brown with 32 points.

Last weekend the monthly medal was played. Despite a clash with inte-club competition, around 70 played for the hard to win, beautifully crafted new medal.

Ross Holden won with a great score of 64, two over par. Second with another good score was Nicky Morrissey with 70 nett.

The gross prize went to John O’Dwyer with a gross of 76, four over par.

There were 11 twos shot - Sean Brett, Seamus Cuddihy, Paddy Foley, Paul Madigan and Michael Tobin 4th; Cathal Byrne and Patrick Farrell 8th; Sean Brett, Patrick Denny and Pat Parle 14th; Liam Walsh 16th.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) Open singles stableford, sponsored by O’Dwyers golf shops; Thursday, senior ladies, tee time 10am to 12noon; Saturday, past Captains/past Presidents Open two person team €10pp; Sunday, men’s singles stableford; Monday, RGA, tee time 11am to 1pm; Tuesday, Ladies Day.

LOTTO: Week nine results for a jackpot of €2,250. The numbers drawn were 21, 29, 30. There was no winner.

There were three lucky dip winners of €30 each - Maura Burke, Sharon Donoghue and Mark Duffy. The sellers were Kathleen Phelan, John Cahill and Tom Duffy.

Next week’s jackpot will be €2,300.

CASTLECOMER

Team Championship 2019 results - 1 Ronan Ryan (7), Mark O’ Dwyer (12), Liam O’Gara (20), Matthew O’Gara (13) 97pts; 2 Caroline Conway (17), Margaret Furlong (16), Noreen Kinsella (24), Ann Doyle (31) 96pts; 3 Michael O’ Connor (19), Paudie Mulhall (23), Peter Mulhall (16), John Phelan (12) 95pts (b9); 4 Victor Smyth (7), Fergal Murphy (17), Nigel Dagg (7), Tony Treacy (11) 95pts; 5 Martin Rowe (8), Tom Peterson (11), Tom Coogan (10), Del Todd (9) 94pts (b9).

Ladies - 1 Maura Coe (20), Kate Hennessy (12), Fionnula Taylor (33), Charlotte Boote (27) 91pts.

Over 55 - Murty Coonan (13), David Douglas (14), Liam Downey (15), Eamonn Breen (14) 93pts.

Non GUI - Ken Loughlin, Eamonn Mahon, Shay Loughlin, Seamus Loughlin 102pts.

It was congratulations to the winning teams in this year’s team championship classic and well done to all 110 teams who supported this club fund-raiser.The four day event was a great success.

The benign May weather made the event an added pleasure for the players. The course was in fantastic condition and a credit to the green keeping staff under Colin Hughes and the hard working army of volunteers under course manager, Michael Doheny.

Credit to Fergal O’Neill and Colin Dunne for running the team championship so successfully and to those who officiated behind the scenes.

Eddie Walsh and his staff in the kitchen excelled.

There were plenty of generous sponsors who supported the event.

RESULTS: May 9, men’s 18 hole Open Stableford singles, 1 Conor Brophy (19) 41pts.

GOLFER OF YEAR: Up to mid-May, 26 players had already registered points.

In the lead as of May 14 are - 1 Michael Buggy (1) 28pts; 2 Jason Brennan (4) 22pts; 3 Tom Peterson (11) 18pts.

SENIORS: Results from Bunclody on May 13 with 35 golfers playing, 1 Ollie Gleeson (15), Seán Scanlon (16), Patrick Kearney (25), Jean Ryan (36) 84pts; 2 Johnnie Brennan (11), Donie Walsh (15), Michael Dooley (20), Eamonn Mc Evoy (23) 80pts; 3 Pat Graham (23), Tony Cooper (27), Eddie Fogarty (28), Mai Mc Evoy (34) 77pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) seniors Classic to meet at 9.30am for tee off at 10am; Thursday, men’s 18 hole Open Stableford; Saturday and Sunday, men’s 18 hole Open Stableford singles; Tuesday, 9 hole mixed Scramble with draw at 5.30pm.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot of €12,400. The numbers drawn were 5, 16, 23 and 26.

Next week’s jackpot will be €12,600.

GOWRAN PARK

The annual club fund-raiser will be played on Sunday. The timesheet for this Open two person Classic is now open. There are great prizes on offer.

Book through the Pro Shop (056 7726699) or online.

SUMMER SERIES: The weekly Open singles series continues this Thursday. Entry is €20 for visitors.

Results Golden golfers, May 13, 11 hole Scramble, 1 Kate Hennessy (12), Steve Barber (17), Joan Murphy (21) 35.0 nett; 2 Tony Dunne (10), Jim Fisher (26), Gay Latchford (24) 37.0 nett.

DIARY: Thursday, weekly Open singles, visitors €20, members €5; Saturday, members 18 hole singles; Sunday, Open two person team event club fund-raiser, visitors €20 pp.

RATHDOWNEY

Results of the recent competitions played at Rathdowney golf club:

Open Scramble, May 18,19 - 1 Tommy Neary (12), Stephen Neary (17), Michael Tobin (17), Anthony Byrne (15) 51.3; 2 Aidan Galvin (7), Mark Kelly (6), Ryan Conlan (28), Darren Conlan (6), both Portarlington 52.3; 3 John Fitzgerald (16), John O’Malley (5), Dermot Gibbons (18), Michael Shortt (15) 53.3.

Ladies results, May 15, medal Stroke, 1 Niamh Dunne (20) 74; Category 1, Mary Norton (11) 76; Category 2, Mary Siney (23) 77.

CSS 74.

Husqvarna Tuesday Open No. 6, sponsored by Ossie Bennett, 1 Ciarán Keogh (12) 37pts; 2 Liam Kenny (16) 36pts; gross Cathal Phelan (6) 28pts; 3 Liam Hogan (13) 35pts.

CSS 72/35pts.

Seniors results, May 16 in Portarlington, 1 Ollie Stapleton 34pts; 2 Richard Mackey 34pts; 3 PJ Duggan 34pts.

LOTTO: The numbers drawn were 1 2, 19, 20. There was no winner.

The jackpot is now €5,750.

BORRIS

Borris golf club results, May 19, President’s prize (Conor McCarthy) 1 Lee Kinsella (19) 100.5; 2 Hud Kelly(10) 101; 3 Dermot Malone(17) 102.5; Gross, John Joyce(3) 111; 5 Conor Geoghegan(6) 103; 6 Ronnie Rowan(9) 104; 7 Pierce Brennan(12) 104.

Past Presidents - Tony Mitchell (20) 106.

Saturday, Tom Coburn(22) 66; Sunday, Michael Cowman(14) 68.

Step House Hotel Friday 9 hole singles, 1 Pat Leahy(17) 24pts; 2 Eamon Quirke(18) 21pts; 3 Brendan Joyce(9) 20pts.

