Soccer: Evergreen A retain Kilkenny Premier Division title
Evergreen A were all smiles after retaining their Premier Division title.
The city side wrapped up the silverware with a game to spare after beating Highview Athletic 5-0 on Sunday morning.
Gary Maher’s side made a dream start in Harristown, taking the lead with a Niall Andrews goal after little more than a minute.
A goal for Sean Barcoe either side of the half-time break strengthened their lead before late goals from Ben Hickey and Dean Cornally completed the task of winning their fourth league title in a row.
The Kells Road side will be hoping to end their season with a double and turn their attention to their McCalmont Cup semi-final with Freebooters A next weekend.
Elsewhere Evergreen B got a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Thomastown United A.
Needing a win to avoid relegation they suffered a blow when Shane Molloy put the home side ahead but Eddie Teehan got them back on level terms with a penalty.
With the game ending in a draw Evergreen B will have to play a relegation playoff against Deen Celtic A.
