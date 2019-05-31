Basketball Club of the Year awards

Castlecomer U14 D2 South East Basketball Winners 2019 Back row, from left Pat Parle, Siobhan Farrell, Jack Coogan, Cormac Quirke, Jake Mc Namara, James Coogan (Capt) Ciaran O Neill, Mikie Evison, Karena Dowling Front row from left Yazeed Zouaoui, Micheal Ruane, Daragh Purcell, Cathal Dunny, Adam Reason, Colin Hayes

At the Southeast Area Board Basketball Awards Ceremony last week the Castlecomer Basketball Club were very well represented.



The u14 Boys were presented with their trophies for winning the Div 2 Championship by the President of Basketball Ireland.

James Coogan, Firoda son of Anne and Tom won the award for Most Valuable Player in u13 Boys League and shortly afterwards his brother Tommy Coogan a past member of Castlecomer currently playing for Kilkenny Stars won the award for Most Valuable Player in the U16 Boys League.



Kyara Dunny, Firoda ,daughter of Karena and Karl,and past member of Castlecomer currently playing for Kilkenny Stars was presented along with her team trophies for winning U14 Girls Midlands League and Championship and the Southeast Championship.



The Castlecomer Basketball Club were delighted to follow all that by being awarded with the trophy for Club of the Year by Theresa Walshe, President of Basketball Ireland at the Senior Awards Ceremony last night.

Castlecomer Basketball U-13 South East Finalists 2019 Back row from left - Robert Coogan, Yazeed Zouaoui, James Coogan(Capt), Sam Coogan, Micheal Ruane, Jack Coogan. Front row from left - - Colin Hayes, Hugh Quirke, Deane Herbert, Cathal Dunny, Daragh Purcell