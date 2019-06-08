Kilkenny will host Irish seniors amateur close

Kilkenny golf club will host the Irish Seniors Amateur Close this year from Wednesday to Friday , July 3 to 5.

Participants must be over 50 on the first day of the tournament to be eligible to play. There are no handicap restrictions.

This is an ideal opportunity for members to participate in an Irish Championship on their own doorstep.

Full details are available on Golfnet. Those wishing to register can do so on the site. The Championship is being run by the GUI. Kilkenny GC have nothing to do with entries.

Entry fees will not be refunded by the GUI after the draw is issued, which will be seven days before the tournament. Those who fail to gain entry will have their fees refunded.

MIXED GOLF: The next session of social mixed golf will be on Friday. Sign in by 5.10pm for a shot gun start at 5.30pm.

The format will be a 13 hole Champagne Scramble with finger food included after the golf.

RESULTS: Kilkenny played Baltinglass in the Provincial Towns on Monday.

The latter had the advantage of five matches at home.

In an engrossisng and a see-saw battle, Kilkenny were unlucky to lose 5-4.

Managers - John Byrne and Derek O’Gorman.

May 29 Zuni’s hotel and restaurant gents singles Stableford, 1 Robert Greaney (20) 42pts; 2 Joe FitzPatrick (12) 41pts; 3 Joe Casey (12) 40pts; gross, Graham Nugent (+1) 38pts; 4 Larry Gittens (13) 38pts; 5 Barry Walsh (15) 37pts (b9); 6 Christy Forde (15) 37pts.

Category 1 (15-19) Gerard Breen (15) 37pts; Category 2 (20 +), Jimmy Rhatigan (23) 36pts.

May 31 PRL Group three person team event, 1 Denis Brophy, Brendan Brophy, (Enniscorthy), Noel Fennelly (Mt View) 86pts; 2 Ollie O’Connor (Callan), Shay Burke (Callan), Andy Cleere (Castlecomer) 85pts; 3 Liam, Eoin and Larry Walsh (all Gowran Park) 84pts; 4 John Burke, Gerard Casey, Paraigh FitzPatrick 83pts; 5 Pat Butler, Mick McKillen (Gowran Park), Mick FitzPatrick (Gowran) 83pts; 6 Joe Hyland, Des Woods A Nolan 80pts.

June 1 Kilkenny Honda and Citroen Centre Open singles Stableford, 1 Michael Comerford (4) 40pts (b9); 2 Ollie Cullen (12) 40pts; 3 Tom Kenny (16) (Gowran) 39pts; gross, Michael Buggy (1) (Castlecomer) 37pts; 4 Thomas Buckley (6) 38pts (b9); 5 Aidan Phelan (9) 38pts; 6 Stephen Collier 38pts.

Category 1 (15-19) Declan Lawlor (16) 36pts; Category 2 (20 +) Eoin McCormack (20) 34pts.

CSS - 71.

June 2 Newpark Hotel four person team, 1 Tony Butler, Seamus Rochford, Jerry Rowe, Stephen Sheehan 90pts; 2 Peter Whelan F Corcoran Craig Scokton Noel McNamara (all Lismore) 89pts (b9); 3 Brian Cullen, Gabriel Maher, Jack McNamara, Paddy Smee 89pts; 4 Brendan Hogan, Rory MacEneaney, David Dooley, Brian Meredith 88pts; 5 Niall Courtney, Willie Murphy, Paddy Glasheen (Faith Legg), B. Matlock (Kinsale) 87pts.

June 3 AIB Bank three person team, 1 Brian Cullen, Ger Murphy, Donie Murphy (Gowran) 85pts (b9); 2 Neville Coen, Alan Brett, Brian Coen (Druids Glen) 85pts; 3 Michael Gorman, Richard Brennan, Pat Brennan 84pts; 4 Aiden Phelan, Ben McGarry, Niall Maloney (Mt. View) 83pts; 5 Niall Morrissey, Conor Morrissey, Ian Morrissey 83pts; 6 Pat Hanafin, Niall Griffin, Willie Murphy 82pts (b9).

SENIOR GENTS: The regular weekly competition resumes today (Wednesday) with a Champagne Scramble. Check-in from 9.45am. Entries close 11.15am.

June diary - Monday, June 10, away outing to New Ross. Entries closed; Thursday, June 20, club Captain Mark Grant's prize to seniors and third round of GOTY.

Entry €10. Hot plate immediately after golf circa 4.30pm.

LADIES CLUB: Lady Captain, Eithne Murphy’s prize will be played in two weeks time. The date is Saturday, June 15.

Full details next week.

The Ladies Committee has stated that for the Lady’s Captain’s prize maximum score will not be applied.

Ladies are reminded that the new rules for stroke competitions are in operation now.

MEDAL/STROKE PLAY - Maximum score per hole - rule 21.2. This a new format which can be used for stroke competition whereby a player, can pick up their ball when they reach the maximum score set.

For qualifying competitions at Kilkenny golf club, the maximum score must be set at a minimum of five over par.

The maximum score will be awarded for holes not completed or if maximum score is exceeded.

This will mean for every player in Kilkenny golf club that 10 is the maximum you can score so you must pick up your ball when you reach 10.

For handicap purposes and calculation of CSS the net double bogey principle will be applied. Clause 19 (note that the above ruling applies for all competitions from June 4).

OPEN DAY: The Masie Lambe Open Day has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, June 25. Further details of this Open Singles, Stableford competition will follow shortly.

RESULS: May 28 ladies day, 18 hole Stab, 1 Elizabeth Neary (17) 41pts; 2 Ann Heeney, Athy (28) 40pts; gross, Mary Leahy Browne (5) 28pts; 3 Mary Prendergast (29) 39pts; 4 Ann Shortt (30) 37 (b9); 5 Catherine Griffin (21) 37 (b9).

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Mary Gorman ()31) 17pts; 2 Ann Gunning (25) 16pts.

May 30 ladies three person Rumble, 1 Leigh Bolger, Suzanne Hayden, Orla Darcy 76pts; 2 Dervilla O’Byrne, Ella Dunphy, Eimear Foley 75pts (b9); 3 Cathereine Hughes, Aine Russell, Angie O’Keeffe 75pts; 4 Bernie Madigan, Phyl Doyle, Ann Widger 73 (b9); 5 Mary Ruth, Honora Fogarty, Maggie Ruth 73pts.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: Junior and juvenile coaching begins on Saturday and will continue throughout the summer, finishing on Saturday, August 24.

There are two sessions each week. The first session is from 9.45 to 11am for juniors at primary school level.

The second session is from 10.45am to 12 noon for juniors at secondary school level.

Juniors must be signed-in and assembled beside the clubhouse ready to leave on time for their designated session. It takes 10 minutes to walk to the practice area. Coaching fee is €2.

The junior 18 hole competitions begin on Monday and will continue through to Monday, August 26.

Booking is done through the BRS system and is now open for next Monday’s competition. The entrance fee is €4.

These competitions do count for handicaps. Anyone who has never played in these competitions should get approval from the Saturday morning coaching staff before starting.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7 to 8.12am members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.24pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time; Thursday, 7.08 to 8.36am members time, 8.44am to 5.40pm Kilkenny College Golf Classic; Friday, 7 to 8.36am members time, 12.04 to 12.52pm visitors, 1 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 2.28pm Society, 4.28 to 5.40pm mixed Social Golf; Saturday, 7 to 8.52am members time, 9am to 1pm Society, 1.16 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 2.44pm visitors, 2.52 to 5.48pm ladies and gents competition; Sunday, 7.32am to 6.12pm ladies and gents competition (gents, Bar Cup Qualifier; ladies, 18 hole Stableford); Monday, 7 to 8.20am members time, 8.28 to 10.52am junior/juvenile competition, 11am to 12.52pm Society, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 5.40pm gents Bar Cup Qualifier; Tuesday, 7 to 8.12am members time, 8.20 to 9.40am ladies 18 holes, 9.48 to 10.12am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 10.20 to 10.36am Ladies Into Golf four hole competition, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 18 holes, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 4.04 to 5.40pm ladies 18 hole, 5.48 to 6.12pm Jimmy Bruen practice, 6.20 to 7pm Ladies Into Golf; Wednesday, June 12, 7 to 8.28am members time, 8.36am to 12.20pm ladies and gents Open singles, 12.28 to 12.52pm visitors, 13 to 5.48pm ladies and gents Open singles.

