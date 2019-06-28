Kilkenny minor team named for final

Kilkenny manager, Richie Mulrooney and his selectors have named the minor hurling team to play Wexford in the Leinster final in Croke Park on Sunday (11.30am).

The counties met earlier in the season in Enniscorthy, when the Cats produced a big late finish to snatch victory.

Kilkenny (MH v Wexford) - Aidan Tallis; Billy Reid, William Halpin, Tristan Roche; Peter McDonald, Padraic Moylan, James Aylward; Andy Hickey, Denis Walsh; Pierce Blanchfield, Colman O'Sullivan, Liam Moore; Billy Drennan, Timmy Clifford, Jack Doyle.

