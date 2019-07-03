Four seniors on Kilkenny under-20 team

Kilkenny have enjoyed an injury free run and they will field their strongest team against Galway in the Leinster under-20 hurling semi-final in Tullamore on Thursday (7.30pm).

The team includes four members of the county senior squad - Adrian Mullen, Michael Carey, Evan Shefflin and Niall Brassil.

Kilkenny (under-20 v Galway) Dean Mason; Tommy Ronan, Conor Flynn, Mikey Butler; Conor Heary, Michael Carey, David Blanchfield; John Dowd, Evan Shefflin; Eoin O’Shea, Niall Brassil, James Bergin; Stephen Donnelly, Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody.

Subs - Sean Manogue, Martin O’Neill, Conor Murphy, James Brennan, Jordan Molloy, Aaron Brennan, Ciarán Brennan, Sean Ryan, Ross Whelan.

