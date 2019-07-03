Four seniors on Kilkenny under-20 team
Adrian Mullen will lead the Kilkenny attack
Kilkenny have enjoyed an injury free run and they will field their strongest team against Galway in the Leinster under-20 hurling semi-final in Tullamore on Thursday (7.30pm).
The team includes four members of the county senior squad - Adrian Mullen, Michael Carey, Evan Shefflin and Niall Brassil.
Kilkenny (under-20 v Galway) Dean Mason; Tommy Ronan, Conor Flynn, Mikey Butler; Conor Heary, Michael Carey, David Blanchfield; John Dowd, Evan Shefflin; Eoin O’Shea, Niall Brassil, James Bergin; Stephen Donnelly, Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody.
Subs - Sean Manogue, Martin O’Neill, Conor Murphy, James Brennan, Jordan Molloy, Aaron Brennan, Ciarán Brennan, Sean Ryan, Ross Whelan.
For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on