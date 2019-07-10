Golf: Kilkenny score an ace with staging of Irish Senior Close

The gods gave their blessing and provided lovely sunny conditions when the Irish Amateur Senior Close was staged at Kilkenny golf club last week.

A strong field of over 110 seniors (over 50) played for the Maurice Kelly Trophy.

Barry O'Leary (Greystones) took the honours. He laid the foundations for victory when he followed his opening round of 72 with an excellent three under 68 on Thursday.

Playing steady golf on Friday, and despite an early wobble, he kept his nearest challengers at bay.

A closing par ensured his one under total of 212 was enough to beat Peter Sheehan (Ballybunuion) by two, with club colleague Alan Condren a further two shots back.

Three Kilkenny players made the cut for the final day. Eddie Power, despite a disappointing opening round, finishing in the top 20 on 227.

Aidan McDonald and Richie Guilfoyle were three and six shots further back respectively.

The age categories winners were - Doneraile's Steven Graham (55-59); Tramore's John Mitchell (60-64), Cork's Tom Cleary (65-69), Cork's Peter Cowley (70+).

The club extended a special ‘thank you’ to the course staff, the bar and catering team, the Pro Shop and all the members who volunteered and acted as score reporters and ball spotters over the three days of the championship. It was a great effort all round.

Thanks also went to the members who volunteered for divot repair duties and other tasks in the preparation of the course.

The club presented itself in great light and all went very well. The feedback from the GUI and players was excellent.

CLASSIC: The Homecare Golf Classic will be played on Friday.

The tee has been reserved from 8.30am. There are still a few times available. Contact Paddy Phelan (087 6324979).

COURSE NEWS: There will be a divot repair session on Tuesday (7.30pm). Contact Sean (087 1250853) if you can help.

A text message reminder will be sent to the regulars in the divot repair group.

Sadly the club has to rely on the same people all the time. Newcomers would be very welcome.

Members have been asked to make an effort and join the repair sessions. It takes only one hour and so much can be achieved.

Junior members are entitled to attended also.

RESULTS: Saturday and Monday, Smithwicks Cup (CSS Saturday 71; Monday 71) 1 Noel Maher (17) 64 (b6); 2 Seamus O’Neill (15) 64 (b9); 3 Richard Brennan (12) 64; gross, Richard Walsh (1) 69; 4 Liam O’Grady (9) 66; 5 John Larkin (7) 67; 6 Ian Morrissey (13) 68 (b6).

Category 1 (15-19) Ken Kinsella (17) 69; Category 2 (20+) Michael O’Sullivan (22) 69.

Two's Club - 6th Luke Wall, Anthony Cleere, Seamus O’Neill, Richard Walsh, Ricky Nolan, Eoin McCormack, Robert Kearney, Simon Cullen, Richard Brennan; 10th Brendan Power; 15th David Cosgrave, Sam Dunlop (jnr) Dean Smithwick, Kevin Browne; 17th Pat McEvoy, Seamus Rochford.

Each 'Two' receives €16.75 credit in the Pro Shop.

Results seniors outing to Gowran Park on July 8, 1 Proinnsias O'hAilín, Michael McCarthy, Brian Keane, Ger Power 94 (b9); 2 Tom Gunning, John O'Regan, Jim Meredith, Michael O'Neill 94; 3 Willie Leahy, Martin Mullane, Tom Keating, Dermot Moloney 91; 4 Matt Ruth, Gabriel Maher, Joe Ledwidge, Tony Joyce 90; 5 Michael Grant, Mick O'Flynn, Pat O'Briain, Martin Kelly 89 (b9); 6 John King, Jerry O'Dwyer, Jim Treacy, Christy Rainey 89 (b9); 7 Gerry Leahy, Willie 'B' Murphy, Eugene Orr, Liam O'Carroll 89.

Nearly 70 players took part.

The next seniors competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Diary dates for July - 18th Golfer of the Year, round 4. Entry sheet for the President’s prize are available; 25th Rumble. Entry sheet for Athy outing available; August 1 - President Jimmy Rhatigan’s prize to the seniors and Golfer of the Year, round 5; Wednessday, August 7, seniors competition instead of Thursday; Monday, August 12 away outing to Athy; Thursday, August 29 - Scramble.

LADIES CLUB: Results July 7, Lady President Phyl Doyles prize (CSS 72) 1 Josephine Leahy (13) 41pts; 2 Ann Smee (5) 40pts (b9); gross, Sarah Molloy (6) 34pts; 1 Class A, Evelyn Crotty (13) 38pts; 1 Class B, Breege Martin (25) 40pts (b9); 1 Class C, Mary Corcoran (30) 39pts; 1 Class D, Mary O’Connell (40) 40pts; 3 Kathleen Hogan (20) 40pts; 4 Sandra Barrett (21) 39pts (b9); 5 Mary Browne (29) 39pts (b9); 6 Yvonne Dore (19) 39pts; 7 Helen Butler (21) 38pts (b9); 8 Catherine Barrett (21) 38pts; 9 Paula Bradbury (20) 37pts (b9); 10th Joan Cody (16) 37pts (b9); 11th Bridie McGarry (9) 37pts (b9); 12th Mary Leahy Browne (5) 37pts.

Two's Club - 6th Amy Keating, Margaret McDonald; 15th Eva Duggan; 17th Jan Browne.

Each 'Two' receives €64.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

Nine hole competition - 1 Patricia Walsh (28) 18pts; 2 Stephanie Downes (45) 16pts.

Senior ladies, July 4, away day in New Ross, 14 hole Stableford, 1 Kathleen Gaffney, Anne Gubbins, Fionnuala Hennebry, Anne B Murphy 57; 2 Bridget Norwood, Greta Nicholson, Celine O’Sullivan 55; 3 Ann Gunning, Breda Kavanagh, Mary Shields 53; 4 Joan Cashin, Margaret Harmer, Marie Curran 52.

Nearly 30 ladies travelled to New Ross and enjoyed an excellent day’s golf.

The next competition is on Thursday. It is a two club, plus putter nine hole competition.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: All juniors with playing handicaps should note that the entry sheets are up for the JD Murphy matchplay competitions.

This is a knockout competition that’s runs throughout the summer.

If you want to be in the draw put your name on the sheet on the Junior noticeboards for boys and girls. The closing date for entries is Friday.

The draw will be made at the weekend and will be displayed on the notice board.

There will be three draws - girls with full playing handicap; boys with full playing handicaps; boys with junior handicap.

The Junior Committee are organising a bus to travel to Rosslare for the Junior Open Day on Thursday, July 18.

The cost will be €20 per person, to include bus, competition fee and meal after golf. Juniors should bring a packed lunch to have on arrival.

Juniors with full handicap will play the main course.

Juniors with juvenile handicap will play the Burrows course.

Those interested should put their name on the sheets displayed on boys and girls notice boards. The bus seats limited to the first 45.

Travel time details next week when numbers are confirmed.

COACHING: The coaching sessions for juniors and juveniles continues on Saturday.

The first session, from 9.45 to 11am is for juniors at primary school level.

Juniors must sign-in and assemble beside the clubhouse ready to leave on time. It takes 10 minutes to walk to the practice area.

The second session from 10.50am to 12 noon is for juniors at secondary school level.

Juniors, for this session only, must assemble at the practice area car park and wait until they are called to the practice area.

The coaching fee for all is €2.

July diary - Monday, July 22, club Captain Mark Grant’s prize to the juniors; Wednesday, July 31, junior fund-raiser.

Monday, 18 hole Stableford, girls wnner, Aisling McGrath (33) 37 pts; boys (full handicap) 1 Sean Keenan (12) 40pts; 2 Billy Fitzpatrick (1) 37pts; 3 Luke Bateman (17) 34pts.

Boys junior handicap, 1 James Gladney (23) 39pts; 2 Joseph McInerney (24) 34pts.

The next junior handicap 18 hole competition is on Monday, July 22. Booking is done through the BRS system which is now opeen. The entrance fee is €4.

These competitions do count for handicaps. Anyone who has never played in these competitions should get approval from the Saturday morning coaching staff before starting.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28am to 5.56pm ladies and gents Open singles, 6.04 to 6.20pm club competitions; Thursday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time, 5..32 to 6.04pm club competitions; Friday, 7 to 7.56am members time, 8.30 to 10.20am Homecare Classic, 10.28 to 10.52am visitors, 11am to 5.48pm Homecare Classic; Saturday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 8.36 to 9.56am ladies and gents competition, 11am to 12.52pm Society, 1 to 1.56pm members time, 3 to 5.32pm ladies and gents competition; Sunday, 7.32am to 4.28pm ladies and gents competition (gents, July Monthly Medal sponsored by ecoCool Refridgeration and Air Conditioning; ladies, Valerie Doyle 18 hole Stroke); Monday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 9 to 11.56am junior/juvenile competition, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 5pm gents July Monthly Medal; Tuesday, 7 to 8.20am members time, 8.28 to 9.40am ladies 18 holes, 9.48 to 10.20am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 10.28 to 10.52am Ladies Into Golf, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 18 holes, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 4.04 to 5.48pm ladies 18 hole, 5.56 to 7pm Ladies Into Golf; Wednesday, July 17, 11 to 11.56am Society, 1 to 2.28pm members time.

