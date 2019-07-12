Hurling: No change to Kilkenny minor hurling team for Galway clash
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
That’s the message from the Kilkenny minors after selectors picked the same team for their All-Ireland championship clash with Galway in Croke Park on Sunday (throw-in 12 noon).
Manager Richie Mulrooney and his backroom team have selected the same starting 15 as named for the Leinster final loss to Wexford and last week’s All-Ireland qualifier against Clare, which Kilkenny won by 2-14 to 0-13 in Semple Stadium.
Kilkenny can book their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals with a win over the Tribesmen on Sunday. Any other result will leave them waiting on the outcome of the Galway v Clare game.
The Kilkenny team is:
1 Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)
2Billy Reid (Glenmore)
3 William Halpin (Slieverue)
4 Tristan Roche (St Martin’s)
5 Peter McDonald (Thomastown)
6 Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro)
7 James Aylward (Mooncoin)
8 Andy Hickey (Dunnamaggin)
9 Denis Walsh (Dunnamaggin)
10 Pierce Blanchfield (Graignamanagh)
11 Colman O’Sullivan (Tullogher-Rosbercon)
12 Liam Moore (Dicksboro)
13 Billy Drennan (Galmoy)
14 Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro)
15 Jack Doyle (Windgap)
SUBS:
16 Alan Rafter (St Lachtain’s)
17 Zach Bay Hammond (Thomastown)
18 Ian Byrne (Glenmore)
19 Seanán Doyle (Blacks & Whites)
20 Aran Murphy (Dicksboro)
21 Padraig Foley (Windgap)
22 John McNamara (O’Loughlin Gaels)
23 Braedon Wheeler (Piltown)
24 Jamie O’Keeffe (James Stephens)
Manager: Richie Mulrooney. Selectors: Adrian Finan, Martin Carey, Sean Kelly, Brían Ryan.
