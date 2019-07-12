Kilkenny GAA: Richie Hogan in the starting line-up to face Cork

Richie Hogan is back in the starting 15 for Kilkenny’s All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Cork

Manager Brian Cody has named the former All-Star in the half-forward line for the big game with the Rebels on Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

Conor Browne is also included in the line-up, starting in midfield with Conor Fogarty.

1 Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2 Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3 Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4 Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5 Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

6 Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

7 Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

8 Conor Browne (James Stephens)

9 Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

10 Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

11 TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12 Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)

13 Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

14 Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15 John Donnelly (Thomastown)

SUBS:

16 Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

17 Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

18 Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)

19 Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

20 Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

21 James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

22 Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon)

23 Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

24 Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

25 Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

26 Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

Manager: Brian Cody. Selectors: Derek Lyng, Michael Dempsey, James McGarry