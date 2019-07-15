Kilkenny name under-20 team to play Wexford

Kilkenny know they are heading into the lion’s den when they travel to Wexford Park on Wednesday (7.30pm) for the Leinster under-20 hurling final against Wexford.

The Cats have already seen off Laois and Galway, but high flying Wexford will be looking to complete the hat trick over the Cats, having beaten them at senior and minor level in recent weeks.

Kilkenny under-20 team manager, DJ Carey insisted they are ready to go, but he knows it will take a full on performance from his side to survive in a venue in which a passionate crowd can make a difference.

Kilkenny (under-20 v Wexford) - Dean Mason; James Brennan, Conor Flynn, Mikey Butler; Conor Heary, Michael Carey, David Blanchfield; Eoin O’Shea, Evan Shefflin; Adrian Mullen, Niall Brassil, Aaron Brennan; Stephen Donnelly, Sean Ryan, Eoin Cody.

Subs - Sean Manogue, Diarmuid Phelan, Conor Murphy, Tommy Ronan, Jordan Molloy, James Bergin, Ciaran Brennan, John Dowd, Jim Ryan.

