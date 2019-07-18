This will be third meeting in recent years between Cats and Limerick

It will two Leinster versus two Munster teams in the GAA hurling All-Ireland semi-finals on the weekend after next, following wins for Kilkenny and Tipperary over Cork and Laois respectively in the quarter-finals.

It clears the way for the semi-finals, which are - July 27 (Saturday) Kilkenny v Limerick, Croke Park (6pm); July 28 (Sunday): Tipperary v Wexford, Croke Park (3.30pm).

This will be the third successive year that Kilkenny and Limerick have met in the championship.

Kilkenny won a qualifier game by three points in Nowlan Park in 2017 while Limerick won an All-Ireland quarter-final by two points last year.

Tipperary and Wexford last met in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2001 when Tipperary won a replay.

