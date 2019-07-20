Kilkenny sharp-shooters gun down Limerick

Kilkenny were irresistible as they confirmed their place in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals on August 17 following a 4-23 to 1-13 triumph over Limerick at the John Lockes grounds in Callan today.

There was some consolation for the beaten team as their place in the quarter-finals on August 3 was rubber-stamped by Galway’s defeat of Wexford in Bellefield.

They were never in contention in this tie though as Katie Power, Denise Gaule and Michelle Quilty hit four points each for Kilkenny to lead by 0-16 to 0-6 at the interval. Manager Ann Downey will have been pleased with this showing.

It was stunning shooting by Ann Downey’s troops and Limerick had no answer, relying on four points from Niamh Mulcahy to retain some semblance of hope.

That was removed within a minute of the restart, however, as Anne Dalton struck for a goal, and it was plain sailing from there, Power, Quilty and Dalton pouncing for further majors before Rebecca Delee grabbed a consolation three-pointer for Limerick.

It was all too easy for Galway as they returned from Enniscorthy with a 3-25 to 0-4 success to cement second seeding from Group 1 behind the Cats, having led by 2-10 to 0-3 at the change of ends.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.