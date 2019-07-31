All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
WEDNESDAY
JJ Kavanagh and Sons JHL (Section B)
Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v St Patrick's (7.15pm)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A HL semi-final
Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Dunnamaggin (7.15pm)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B HL semi-final
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v Glenmore (7.15pm)
Iverk Produce Junior C HL semi-final
Danesfort: Danesfort v Piltown (7.30pm)
Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Threecastles (7.30pm)
Country Style junior D HL semi-final
Kilmacow: Kilmacow v James Stephens (7.15pm)
Country Style JHC
Cloneen: Dicksboro v Cloneen (7.30pm)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
John Locke Park: John Lockes v Glenmore (7pm)
Duggan Steel Under-13 C Hurling League 13 Aside Group B
Piltown: Piltown v Naomh Eoin (7.30pm)
THURSDAY
JJ Kavanagh and Sons JHL (Section B)
Clara: Clara v Dicksboro (7.15pm)
Duggan Steel Under-13 B Hurling League Group B
Piltown: Piltown v Danesfort (7pm)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Carrickshock (7.30pm)
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens v Young Irelands (7.30pm)
Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Carlow Town HC (7.30pm)
FRIDAY
St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1
Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Ballyhale Shamrocks (7.30pm)
Permanent TSB Under 19 HL play-off
Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Tullogher Rosbercon (7.30pm)
Duggan Steel Under-13 C Hurling League 13 Aside Group B
Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Burren Rangers (6.30pm)
SATURDAY
All-Ireland under-20 HC semi-final
Portlaoise: Kilkenny v Cork (2pm)
County Hurling League Division 2
Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan V Tullogher Rosbercon (7pm)
SUNDAY
All-Ireland under-20 HC semi-final
Nowlan Park: Wexford v Tipperary (1.45pm)
MONDAY
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side
Slieverue: Slieverue v Blacks and Whites (7pm)
TUESDAY
St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1
St John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels V Mullinavat (7.30pm)
County Hurling League Division 2
Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Graigue Ballycallan (7.30pm)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling Championship
TBC: Tullaroan v Graigue Ballycallan (7.30pm)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A HL semi-final
Canon Kearns Park: Erin[s Own v Young Irelands (7.15pm)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling Championship
TBC: Tullogher Rosbercon v Dicksboro (7.30pm)
Country Style junior hurling championship
TBC: Mooncoin v James Stephens (7.30pm)
TBC: Conahy Shamrocks v Clara (7.30pm)
TBC: Slieverue v Lisdowney (7.30pm)
TBC: St Martin's v Rower Inistioge (7.30pm).
For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on