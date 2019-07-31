All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

WEDNESDAY

JJ Kavanagh and Sons JHL (Section B)

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v St Patrick's (7.15pm)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A HL semi-final

Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Dunnamaggin (7.15pm)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B HL semi-final

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v Glenmore (7.15pm)

Iverk Produce Junior C HL semi-final

Danesfort: Danesfort v Piltown (7.30pm)

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Threecastles (7.30pm)

Country Style junior D HL semi-final

Kilmacow: Kilmacow v James Stephens (7.15pm)

Country Style JHC

Cloneen: Dicksboro v Cloneen (7.30pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

John Locke Park: John Lockes v Glenmore (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-13 C Hurling League 13 Aside Group B

Piltown: Piltown v Naomh Eoin (7.30pm)

THURSDAY

JJ Kavanagh and Sons JHL (Section B)

Clara: Clara v Dicksboro (7.15pm)

Duggan Steel Under-13 B Hurling League Group B

Piltown: Piltown v Danesfort (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B

Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Carrickshock (7.30pm)

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens v Young Irelands (7.30pm)

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Carlow Town HC (7.30pm)

FRIDAY

St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Ballyhale Shamrocks (7.30pm)

Permanent TSB Under 19 HL play-off

Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Tullogher Rosbercon (7.30pm)

Duggan Steel Under-13 C Hurling League 13 Aside Group B

Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Burren Rangers (6.30pm)

SATURDAY

All-Ireland under-20 HC semi-final

Portlaoise: Kilkenny v Cork (2pm)

County Hurling League Division 2

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan V Tullogher Rosbercon (7pm)

SUNDAY

All-Ireland under-20 HC semi-final

Nowlan Park: Wexford v Tipperary (1.45pm)

MONDAY

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side

Slieverue: Slieverue v Blacks and Whites (7pm)

TUESDAY

St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1

St John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels V Mullinavat (7.30pm)

County Hurling League Division 2

Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Graigue Ballycallan (7.30pm)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling Championship

TBC: Tullaroan v Graigue Ballycallan (7.30pm)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A HL semi-final

Canon Kearns Park: Erin[s Own v Young Irelands (7.15pm)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling Championship

TBC: Tullogher Rosbercon v Dicksboro (7.30pm)

Country Style junior hurling championship

TBC: Mooncoin v James Stephens (7.30pm)

TBC: Conahy Shamrocks v Clara (7.30pm)

TBC: Slieverue v Lisdowney (7.30pm)

TBC: St Martin's v Rower Inistioge (7.30pm).

