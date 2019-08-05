All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

All-Ireland under-20 hurling semi-final

Cork 1-16, Kilkenny 0-13

JJ Kavanagh and Sons JH (Section B)

Rower Inistioge 1-22, St Patrick's 3-13

Dicksboro 1-18, Clara 2-14

St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1

Dicksboro 3-13, Bennettsbridge 2-16

Clara 5-18, Erin’s Own 0-14

County Hurling League Division 2

Carrickshock 0-24, Tullaroan 0-19

Danesfort 2-16, Tullogher Rosbercon 0-13

Tullogher Rosbercon W/o, Graigue Ballycallan (scr)

Tullaroan W/o, Graigue Ballycallan (scr)

St Lachtain's W/o, Graigue Ballycallan (scr)

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai County Hurling League Division 3

Thomastown W/o, John Lockes (scr)

Dunnamaggin 2-20, St Martin's 5-8

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A HL semi-final

Mooncoin 3-22, Dunnamaggin 1-21

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B HL semi-finals

St Lachtain's 2-18, O'Loughlin Gaels 1-15

Barrow Rangers 3-14, Glenmore 2-10

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B League

Dicksboro 3-7, Mullinavat 1-10

Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League

Bennettsbridge 3-19, Threecastles 2-15

Danesfort 1-16, Piltown 0-10

Country Style junior hurling league semi-final

James Stephens 0-21, Kilmacow 2-12

Country Style JH championship

Cloneen 3-16, Dicksboro 2-12

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Mullinavat 2-10, Graignamanagh 1-8

Rower Inistioge 5-13, John Lockes 4-6

Duggan Steel Under-13 B Hurling League Group B

Glenmore 1-10, Kilmacow 1-6

Piltown 5-12, Mooncoin 0-3

Piltown 4-16, Danesfort 3-8

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group A

St Patrick's 1-15, James Stephens 0-2

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B

James Stephens 2-10, Young Irelands 2-10

Carrickshock 3-11, Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-7

Duggan Steel Under-13 C Hurling League 13 Aside Group B

Fenians 4-12, Lisdowney 1-10

Naomh Eoin 2-5, Piltown 0-3

Blacks and Whites 5-7, Burren Rangers 3-13

