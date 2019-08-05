All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:
All-Ireland under-20 hurling semi-final
Cork 1-16, Kilkenny 0-13
JJ Kavanagh and Sons JH (Section B)
Rower Inistioge 1-22, St Patrick's 3-13
Dicksboro 1-18, Clara 2-14
St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1
Dicksboro 3-13, Bennettsbridge 2-16
Clara 5-18, Erin’s Own 0-14
County Hurling League Division 2
Carrickshock 0-24, Tullaroan 0-19
Danesfort 2-16, Tullogher Rosbercon 0-13
Tullogher Rosbercon W/o, Graigue Ballycallan (scr)
Tullaroan W/o, Graigue Ballycallan (scr)
St Lachtain's W/o, Graigue Ballycallan (scr)
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai County Hurling League Division 3
Thomastown W/o, John Lockes (scr)
Dunnamaggin 2-20, St Martin's 5-8
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A HL semi-final
Mooncoin 3-22, Dunnamaggin 1-21
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B HL semi-finals
St Lachtain's 2-18, O'Loughlin Gaels 1-15
Barrow Rangers 3-14, Glenmore 2-10
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B League
Dicksboro 3-7, Mullinavat 1-10
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League
Bennettsbridge 3-19, Threecastles 2-15
Danesfort 1-16, Piltown 0-10
Country Style junior hurling league semi-final
James Stephens 0-21, Kilmacow 2-12
Country Style JH championship
Cloneen 3-16, Dicksboro 2-12
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
Mullinavat 2-10, Graignamanagh 1-8
Rower Inistioge 5-13, John Lockes 4-6
Duggan Steel Under-13 B Hurling League Group B
Glenmore 1-10, Kilmacow 1-6
Piltown 5-12, Mooncoin 0-3
Piltown 4-16, Danesfort 3-8
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group A
St Patrick's 1-15, James Stephens 0-2
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
James Stephens 2-10, Young Irelands 2-10
Carrickshock 3-11, Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-7
Duggan Steel Under-13 C Hurling League 13 Aside Group B
Fenians 4-12, Lisdowney 1-10
Naomh Eoin 2-5, Piltown 0-3
Blacks and Whites 5-7, Burren Rangers 3-13
For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on