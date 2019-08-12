All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:
JJ Kavanagh and Sons SFC final replay
Mullinavat 1-13, Railyard 0-10
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons IFC final
Mooncoin 2-8, Erin’s Own 0-5
JJ Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L (Section B)
O'Loughlin Gaels 3-14, Clara 1-13
James Stephens 0-24, Rower Inistioge 0-19
Dicksboro 1-16, Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-13
St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1
Mullinavat 0-15, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-14
Bennettsbridge W/o, James Stephens (scr)
Clara 1-19, Dicksboro 0-15
County Hurling Leauge Division 2 final
Rower Inistioge 1-20, Carrickshock 1-15
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai County HL Division 3 Shield final
Thomastown 1-20, John Lockes 0-11
J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling Championship
Graigue Ballycallan 1-20, Tullaroan 1-12
Relegation final, James Stephens 2-18, Conahy Shamrocks 2-17
Thomastown 0-18, Carrickshock 1-6
Young Irelands 1-14, Lisdowney 1-10
J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A HL semi-final
Erin’s Own W/o, Young Irelands (scr)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling Championship
Dicksboro 2-16, Tullogher Rosbercon 0-15
John Lockes 2-17, Fenians 0-11
Glenmore 3-14, St Martin's 3-11
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling League final
St Lachtain's 1-11, Barrow Rangers 1-10
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling Championship
Emeralds 3-23, Galmoy 1-27
Piltown 2-14, Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-11
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League final
Bennettsbridge 1-19, Danesfort 1-18
Country Style Junior D HL final
James Stephens 4-14, Graignamanagh 2-14
Country Style JHC
St Martin's 3-17, Rower Inistioge 3-8
Clara 2-20, Conahy Shamrocks 2-7
James Stephens 3-15, Mooncoin 0-16
Slieverue 2-18, Lisdowney 1-13
Blacks and Whites 2-16, Erin’s Own 1-7
Kilkenny Honda Centre Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League
Galmoy/Windgap 4-7, Piltown 1-15
Dicksboro 3-13, Mooncoin 0-10
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group B
Mullinavat 3-21, Young Irelands 2-20
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn A Hurling League
Graigue Ballycallan W/o, Clara (scr)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
Glenmore 5-20, John Lockes 4-11
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Cup Shield final
Slieverue 0-25, Graignamanagh 3-11
Final - Conahy Shamrocks W/o, Barrow Rangers (scr)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side
Blacks and Whites 2-12, Slieverue 3-4
Duggan Steel Under-13 B Hurling League Group B
Rower Inistioge 1-12, Piltown 2-8
Danesfort 6-8, Glenmore 7-5
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
James Stephens 3-2, Bennettsbridge 2-3
