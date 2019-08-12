All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

JJ Kavanagh and Sons SFC final replay

Mullinavat 1-13, Railyard 0-10

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons IFC final

Mooncoin 2-8, Erin’s Own 0-5

JJ Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L (Section B)

O'Loughlin Gaels 3-14, Clara 1-13

James Stephens 0-24, Rower Inistioge 0-19

Dicksboro 1-16, Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-13

St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1

Mullinavat 0-15, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-14

Bennettsbridge W/o, James Stephens (scr)

Clara 1-19, Dicksboro 0-15

County Hurling Leauge Division 2 final

Rower Inistioge 1-20, Carrickshock 1-15

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai County HL Division 3 Shield final

Thomastown 1-20, John Lockes 0-11

J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling Championship

Graigue Ballycallan 1-20, Tullaroan 1-12

Relegation final, James Stephens 2-18, Conahy Shamrocks 2-17

Thomastown 0-18, Carrickshock 1-6

Young Irelands 1-14, Lisdowney 1-10

J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A HL semi-final

Erin’s Own W/o, Young Irelands (scr)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling Championship

Dicksboro 2-16, Tullogher Rosbercon 0-15

John Lockes 2-17, Fenians 0-11

Glenmore 3-14, St Martin's 3-11

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling League final

St Lachtain's 1-11, Barrow Rangers 1-10

Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling Championship

Emeralds 3-23, Galmoy 1-27

Piltown 2-14, Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-11

Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League final

Bennettsbridge 1-19, Danesfort 1-18

Country Style Junior D HL final

James Stephens 4-14, Graignamanagh 2-14

Country Style JHC

St Martin's 3-17, Rower Inistioge 3-8

Clara 2-20, Conahy Shamrocks 2-7

James Stephens 3-15, Mooncoin 0-16

Slieverue 2-18, Lisdowney 1-13

Blacks and Whites 2-16, Erin’s Own 1-7

Kilkenny Honda Centre Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League

Galmoy/Windgap 4-7, Piltown 1-15

Dicksboro 3-13, Mooncoin 0-10

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group B

Mullinavat 3-21, Young Irelands 2-20

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn A Hurling League

Graigue Ballycallan W/o, Clara (scr)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Glenmore 5-20, John Lockes 4-11

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Cup Shield final

Slieverue 0-25, Graignamanagh 3-11

Final - Conahy Shamrocks W/o, Barrow Rangers (scr)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side

Blacks and Whites 2-12, Slieverue 3-4

Duggan Steel Under-13 B Hurling League Group B

Rower Inistioge 1-12, Piltown 2-8

Danesfort 6-8, Glenmore 7-5

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B

James Stephens 3-2, Bennettsbridge 2-3

