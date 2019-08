All-Ireland final: things to knows about Sunday's All-Ireland final between great rivals

Sunday’s All-Ireland final will be the latest in a long list of epic games between Kilkenny and Tipperary.

The record of their last 10 championship games are:

2016: Tipperary 2-29 Kilkenny 2-20 (All-Ireland final)

2014: Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 2-14 (All-Ireland final replay)

2014: Kilkenny 3-22 Tipperary 1-28 (All-Ireland final)

2013: Kilkenny 0-20 Tipperary 1-14 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2012: Kilkenny 4-24 Tipperary 1-15 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2011: Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 1-16 (All-Ireland final)

2010: Tipperary 4-17 Kilkenny 1-18 (All-Ireland final)

2009: Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 0-23 (All-Ireland final)

2003: Kilkenny 3-28 Tipperary 0-15 (All-Ireland final)

2002: Kilkenny 1-20 Tipperary 1-16 (All-Ireland semi-final)



PREVIOUS KILKENNY-TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND FINALS

2016: Tipperary 2-29 Kilkenny 2-20 (All-Ireland final)

2014: Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 2-14 (Replay)

2014: Kilkenny 3-22 Tipperary 1-28 (draw)

2011: Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 1-16

2010: Tipperary 4-17 Kilkenny 1-18

2009: Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 0-23

1991: Tipperary 1-16 Kilkenny 0-15

1971: Tipperary 5-17 Kilkenny 5-14

1967: Kilkenny 3-8 Tipperary 2-7

1964: Tipperary 5-13 Kilkenny 2-8

1950: Tipperary 1-9 Kilkenny 1-8

1945: Tipperary 5-6 Kilkenny 3-6

1937: Tipperary 3-11 Kilkenny 0-3

1922: Kilkenny 4-2 Tipperary 2-6

1916: Tipperary 5-4 Kilkenny 3-2

1913: Kilkenny 2-4 Tipperary 1-2

1911: Kilkenny 3-3 Tipperary 2-1

1909: Kilkenny 4-6 Tipperary 0-12

1898: Tipperary 7-13 Kilkenny 3-10

1895: Tipperary 6-8 Kilkenny 1-0

LAST TEN ALL-IRELAND FINALS - KILKENNY

2016 - Tipperary 2-29 Kilkenny 2-20

2015 - Kilkenny 1-22 Galway 1-18

2014 - Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 2-14 (Replay

2014 - Kilkenny 3-22 Tipperary 1-28 (Draw

2012 - Kilkenny 3-22 Galway 3-11 (Replay)

2012 - Kilkenny 0-19 Galway 2-13 (Draw)

2011 - Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 1-16

2010 - Tipperary 4-17 Kilkenny 1-18

2009 - Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 0-23

2008 - Kilkenny 3-20 Waterford 1-13

Wins 6; Defeats 2, Draws 2

TIPPERARY

2016 - Tipperary 2-29 Kilkenny 2-20

2014 - Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 2-14 (Replay)

2014 - Tipperary 1-28 Kilkenny 3-22 (Draw)

2011 - Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 1-16

2010 - Tipperary 4-17 Kilkenny 1-18

2009 - Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 0-23

2001 - Tipperary 2-18 Galway 2-15

1997 - Clare 0-20 Tipperary 2-13

1991 - Tipperary 1-16 Kilkenny 0-15

1989 - Tipperary 4-24 Antrim 3-9

Wins: 5. Defeats: 4. Draws: 1

HOW KILKENNY WON THEIR 36 ALL-IRELAND TITLES

1904 - Kilkenny 1-9 Cork 1-8

1905 - Kilkenny 7-7 Cork 2-9

1907 - Kilkenny 3-12 Cork 4-8

1909 - Kilkenny 4-6 Tipperary 0-12

1911 - Kilkenny 3-3 Tipperary 2-1

1912 - Kilkenny 2-1 Cork 1-3

1913 - Kilkenny 2-4 Tipperary 1-2

1922 - Kilkenny 4-2 Tipperary 2-6

1932 - Kilkenny 3-3 Clare 2-3

1933 - Kilkenny 1-7 Limerick 0-6

1935 - Kilkenny 2-5 Limerick 2-4

1939 - Kilkenny 2-7 Cork 3-3

1947 - Kilkenny 0-14 Cork 2-7

1957 - Kilkenny 4-10 Waterford 3-12

1963 - Kilkenny 4-17 Waterford 6-8

1967 - Kilkenny 3-8 Tipperary 2-7

1969 - Kilkenny 2-15 Cork 2-9

1972 - Kilkenny 3-24 Cork 5-11

1974 - Kilkenny 3-19 Limerick 1-13

1975 - Kilkenny 2-22 Galway 2-10

1979 - Kilkenny 2-12 Galway 1-8

1982 - Kilkenny 3-18 Cork 1-13

1983 - Kilkenny 2-14 Cork 2-12

1992 - Kilkenny 3-10 Cork 1-12

1993 - Kilkenny 2-17 Galway 1-15

2000 - Kilkenny 5-15 Offaly 1-14

2002 - Kilkenny 2-20 Clare 0-19

2003 - Kilkenny 1-14 Cork 1-11

2006 - Kilkenny 1-16 Cork 1-13

2007 - Kilkenny 2-19 Limerick 1-15

2008 - Kilkenny 3-30 Waterford 1-13

2009 - Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 0-23

2011 - Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 1-16

2012 - Kilkenny 3-22 Galway 3-11 (replay)

2014 - Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 2-14 (replay)

2015 - Kilkenny 1-22 Galway 1-18

HOW TIPPERARY WON THEIR 27 ALL-IRELAND TITLES

1887 - Tipperary 1-1 Galway 0-0

1895 - Tipperary 6-8 Kilkenny 1-0

1896 - Tipperary 8-14 Dublin 0-4

1898 - Tipperary 7-13 Kilkenny 3-10

1899 - Tipperary 3-12 Wexford 1-4

1900 - Tipperary 2-5 London 0-6

1906 - Tipperary 3-16 Dublin 3-8

1908 - Tipperary 3-15 Dublin 1-5 (replay)

1908 - Tipperary 2-5 Dublin 1-8 (draw)

1916 - Tipperary 5-4 Kilkenny 3-2

1925 - Tipperary 5-6 Galway 1-5

1930 - Tipperary 2-7 Dublin 1-3

1937 - Tipperary 3-11 Kilkenny 0-3

1945 - Tipperary 5-6 Kilkenny 3-6

1949 - Tipperary 3-11 Laois 0-3

1950 - Tipperary 1-9 Kilkenny 1-8

1951 - Tipperary 7-7 Wexford 3-9

1958 - Tipperary 4-9 Galway 2-5

1961 - Tipperary 0-16 Dublin 1-12

1962 - Tipperary 3-10 Wexford 2-11

1964 - Tipperary 5-13 Kilkenny 2-8

1965 - Tipperary 2-16 Wexford 0-10

1971 - Tipperary 5-17 Kilkenny 5-14

1989 - Tipperary 4-24 Antrim 3-9

1991 - Tipperary 1-16 Kilkenny 0-15

2001 - Tipperary 2-18 Galway 2-15

2010 - Tipperary 4-17 Kilkenny 1-18

2016 - Tipperary 2-29 Kilkenny 2-20

FLASHBACK - 2016 ALL-IRELAND FINAL

TIPPERARY 2-29 KILKENNY 2-20

The last All-Ireland final clash between Kilkenny and Tipp produced an emphatic win for the Premier County. Their nine-point winning margin was the biggest defeat inflicted on Kilkenny in a final since Tipp beat them by 14 points in 1964.

Tipp led by two points at half-time but Kilkenny had forged ahead (1-14 to 0-15) after 42 minutes. The Premier County produced a scintillating final quarter to wrestle the title from the Cats. Seamus Callanan scored 0-13 (0-9 from play) for the winners.

Tipperary: Darren Gleeson; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kenne­dy (0-1), Ronan Maher, Padraig Maher (0-1); Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack (0-1), Patrick Maher (0-2), Noel McGrath (0-1); John O'Dwyer (1-5, 0-1 free, 0-1 sideline), Seamus Callanan 0-13, 0-4 frees), John McGrath (1-3). Subs: J Forde (0-2) for Breen, Niall O'Meara for McCormack, Donagh Maher for Cahill, Kieran Bergin for Noel McGrath, Tomas Hamill for Kennedy.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Joey Holden, Shane Prendergast; Padraig Walsh (0-2), Kieran Joyce, Cillian Buckley (0-1); T J Reid (0-11, 10 frees, 0-1 '65'), Conor Fogarty; Walter Walsh (0-1), Richie Hogan (1-1), Eoin Larkin (0-2); Kevin Kelly (1-2), Colin Fennelly, Liam Blanchfield. Subs: Robert Lennon for Joyce; Lester Ryan for Eoin Larkin.

FINAL SHORTS

Kilkenny have reached 66 All-Ireland finals, winning 36, losing 26 and drawing 4.

Tipperary have appeared in 41 All-Ireland senior finals, winning 27, losing 12 and drawing two.

Brian Cody leads Kilkenny into an All-Ireland final for the 18th time. They have won 11 (2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015) lost four (1999, 2004, 2010 and 2016) and drawn 2 (2012 and 2014) of the previous 17. Under his watch, it’s 7-2 to Kilkenny, with one draw, from 10 championship games with Tipperary.

Liam Sheedy leads Tipperary into an All-Ireland final for the third time, having won one (2010) and lost one (2009) of the previous two.

Kilkenny beat Tipperary by a point (0-18 to 0-17) in this year's Allianz League clash in Semple Stadium on February 25.

Referee, James Owens (Wexford) will take charge of the All-Ireland final for the third time, having also officiated in 2015 (Kilkenny v Galway) and last year (Limerick v Galway).

This is the first time since 2013 (when Clare took on Cork) that neither the Leinster nor Munster champions are in the All-Ireland hurling final.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.