Cycling: Pactimo put their shirt on the Rás na mBan being a success in Kilkenny

The Rás na mBan international cycle race has teamed up with top clothing manufacturer Pactimo who will supply all new classification jerseys in this year’s event.

Riders in the 14th edition of Ireland’s top international stage race - which will be held in Kilkenny in September - will be competing for jerseys presented by Pactimo, the multinational firm which supplies jerseys to races, events, clubs and associations throughout Ireland and beyond.

Pactimo is renowned for their quality, style and speed of delivery. Their jerseys will be worn by the leading competitors in the 2019 Rás, which was won last year by Frenchwoman Coralie Demay.

The classification jerseys for this year's Rás na mBan

There are six separate classification jerseys in Rás na mBan. They will carry the design theme from the Magenta Jersey for the overall race leader through the Points Classification, the Wicklow 200 Queen of the Mountains, the WomensCycling.ie Best Young Rider, the Kilkenny CC Best Irish Rider and the Just-Print.ie Stage Winner’s jersey.

“I’m delighted that the opportunity has presented itself to associate with one of the best and most important bike races in these islands,” Pactimo Ireland’s Ronan McLaughlin said on the new partnership. “Rás na mBan is a fabulous race and one of the most progressive around in terms of promotion.

“This is the ideal platform for us to display the design, and manufacturing quality of Pactimo products,” he added. “As well as the quality of the garments, we’re proud of our speed of delivery and the lifetime guarantee we offer to bike fans at home and abroad. We’ve produced a design template that embraces the design philosophy of both Rás na mBan and Pactimo.

“We’ve produced a range of designs for the various categories and we look forward to presenting jerseys, skinsuits and caps to top international bike riders in Kilkenny in September.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Ronan and Pactimo for what is one of the most important visual elements of our race,” Race Director Valerie Considine said in welcoming Pactimo to the Rás na mBan community.

“The quality and style of Pactimo products is of the very highest calibre and we look forward to presenting the leading riders in the best possible light across the five days of the event in September.”

The Rás na mBan is a premier five-day event which takes place from September 4 to 8. This year's event will, for a fourth year, take in the beautiful scenery of County Kilkenny. Top international riders from Europe and beyond compete against the best riders in Ireland for the coveted title.