Drama on Stage 2 of Rás na mBan in Kilkenny - major crash

There was drama on stage two of Ras na mBan as it made its way through county Kilkenny today.

As the peloton was coming through Knocktopher there was a huge pile up in the group, and many riders went down. Some seem injured but we have no confirmation any withdrawals yet.

The stage was won by race leader Josie Knight of Team GB who took her first Ras na mBan stage win, and the pink leader's jersey, on stage one into Gowran yesterday.

Above: Josie Knight taking victory on stage two

Today's stage was an 89km road race starting in Kilkenny and finishing in the village of Piltown.

Riders raced to a 19.6km finishing circuit including two Queen of the Hills at 55.9KM and 75.6KM



Stage 2 Route: Kilkenny (SHC) – Stoneyford – Knocktopher – Ballyhale – Mullinavat – Piltown – 2 laps of circuit via Templeorum – The Sweep – Piltown

