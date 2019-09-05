Meet the Kilkenny senior camogie panel

Meet the Kilkenny players who will face National League champions, Galway in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie final in Croke Park on Sunday:

Aine Phelan (Kilmacow).

Student. Position - back/midfield.

Honours - county: under-15 All-Ireland, 1 Leinster senior; club: Leinster junior league, minor league and championship, under-14. She also won Leinster junior and senior colleges with Abbey CC and two All-Ireland athletics medals.

Anna Farrell, joint captainl (Thomastown).

Bank Official. Position - midfield/forward.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 2 National Leagues, 3 All-Ireland minor, 3 Leinster senior; club - 2 Leinster senior, 3 senior county, 2 under-21 Medals, 2 minor.

Anne Dalton (St Lachtain’s).

Bank Official. Position - back/midfield/forward.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, All-Ireland minor, 6 Leinster senior, 4 National Leagues, 6 All Stars, Camogie Player of the Year 2009, captained Kilkenny in 2009; club - numerous county, 3 Leinster senior, 3 All-Ireland senior club. She also won 3 Ashbourne Cup medals.

Aoife Doyle (Piltown),

Student. Position - forward.

Honours - county: under-14 All-Ireland, under-15 All-Ireland, under-16 Leinster, 2 National Leagues, 1 Leinster senior; club - under-14, 16 and 21 honours. She won Munster senior medal, All-Ireland junior C schools football, All-Ireland senior A schools football, All-Ireland relay under-17 Schools 2016 and club champions 2017.

Aoife Norris (Piltown).

Student. Position - goalkeeper.

Honours - county: 1 intermediate All-Ireland, 1 minor All-Ireland, 1 Leinster senior; club - 1 county, Leinster and All-Ireland intermediate club championship.

Catherine Foley (Windgap).

Microbiology Analyst. Position - defender.

Honours - county: 2 National Leagues, 2 Leinster senior, 1 Soaring Star, 1 All Star. Shee also won 3 All-Ireland handball titles, 1 All-Ireland Macra volleyball title.

Claire Phelan (Lisdowney).

Primary school teacher. Position - defender.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 3 National Leagues, under-16 All-Ireland, minor Al-Ireland, 4 Leinster senior; county: 1 intermediate county. She also won 3 All-Ireland senior colleges, 3 Leinster senior colleges, 2 All-Ireland junior colleges, 2 Leinster junior colleges.

Colette Dormer (Barrow Rangers).

Architect Technologist. Position - defender.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 1 under-16 All-Ireland, 2 All-Ireland minor, 4 National Leagues, 1 intermediate All-Ireland, 6 Leinster senior, 2 All Stars; club - junior medal. She also won football, school camogie and 4 Ashbourne Cups.

Danielle Morrissey (Conahy Shamrocks).

Student. Position - forward.

Honours - county: 2 Leinster under-16, 1 Leinster minor, 2 National Leagues, 1 Leinster senior; club: minor A, under-21 and numerous under-age medals.

Davina Tobin (Emeralds).

Barber. Position - defender/midfielder

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 3 National Leagues, All-Ireland minor, 4 Leinster senior, Leinster minor.

Denise Gaule (Windgap).

Engineering student. Position - forward.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 2 under-16 All-Irelands, 2 All-Ireland minor, 1 intermediate All-Ireland, 5 Leinster senior, Camogie Young Player of the 2009, 3 National Leagues, Player of the Year 2016, 2 All Stars. She also won 2 All-Ireland senior colleges, 2 Leinster senior colleges, 4 Ashbourne Cups.

Edel Coonan (St Martin’s).

Student. Position - forward.

Honours - county: 1 All-Ireland minor, 1 Leinster minor, 1 intermediate All-Ireland, 1 Leinster senior.

Edwina Keane (St Martin’s).

Farmer/teacher. Position - defender.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 2 under-16 All-Irelands, 2 minor All-Irelands, 4 National Leagues, 5 Leinster senior, 1 All Star; club: senior league, under-16, minor, under-21 and intermediate. She also won 1 Ashbourne Cup, Shield Cup football, club football championship with Railyard.

Emma Kavanagh (Rower Inistioge).

PE and Biology Teacher. Position - goalkeeper.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 3 National Leagues, 4 Leinster senior, Leinster minor, 1 All Star; club - 1 intermediate, 1 Leinster intermediate, minor and under-21, 1 Feile medal 2007.

Eva Hynes (Thomastown).

Student. Position - forward.

Honours - county: under-15 All-Ireland; club: 1 senior league and championship, 1 minor league and championship. She also won 1 senior club football medal.

Grace O’Donnell (Young Irelands).

Student. Position - forward.

Honours - county: 2 National Leagues, 1 Leinster senior; club: intermediate, junior Club and numerous under-age medals. Won All-Irelands colleges junior and senior.

Grace Walsh (Tullaroan).

Nurse. Position - deefender.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, Leinster under-16, minor and senior, All-Ireland under-16 and minor, 3 National Leagues, 1 All Star; club - 1 intermediate, 1 Leinster intermediate club. Won 2 Leinster and All-Ireland junior colleges, 3 Leinster and All-Ireland senior colleges.

Katie Brennan (Conahy Shamrocks).

Student. Position - defender.

Honours - county: under-14 and 15 All-Irelands, 1 Leinster senior; club: minor A and junior county. Won 2 Junior Leinster and All-Ireland Colleges, 2 Leinster senior and All-Ireland colleges.

Katie Power (Piltown).

Receptionist/PA Michael Lyng Motors. Position -forward.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 6 Leinster senior, 3 All-Ireland minor, under-16, 4 National Leagues, 4 All Stars; club - 1 junior, 1 intermediate championship and league, 1 Leinster and All-Ireland intermediate club. Also won 4 Ashbourne Cups and captained WIT to Ashbourne Cup 2012.

Kelly Ann Doyle (Piltown).

Biomedical Engineering student. Position - back/midfield/forward.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 1 National League, 1 Leinster and All-Ireland minor, 1 under-16, 1 Leinster senior; club: 1 intermediate club county, Leinster and All-Ireland title.

Mary O’Connell (Clara).

Student. Position -forward.

Honours - county: 2 Leinster senior, 1 All-Ireland minor, under-14 and 16 Leinster. She also won senior Leinster and All-Ireland colleges.

Meighan Farrell, joint captain (Thomastown).

Early Childhood Practitioner. Position -midfield.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 1 minor All-Ireland (captain, 2013), 3 Leinster senior, 3 under-16 Leinster, 3 National Leagues, 3 All Stars; club: under-14, 16, minor and under-21, 3 senior, 2 Leinster senior. Also won senior A and B All-Ireland colleges, 2 inter-provincial colleges with Leinster, 3 Leinster senior colleges.

Michaela Kenneally (Windgap).

Human Resources and Recruitment. Position - forward.

Honours - county: under-14 Leinster and All-Ireland, under-16 Leinster, minor Leinster and All-Ireland, 1 Leinster senior; club: under-16, minor and under-21 county. She won senior colleges Leinster and All Ireland, 2 Western Australia championship medals.

Michelle Quilty (Mullinavat).

Operations manager. Position - forward.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 4 National Leagues, 3 All-Ireland minor, 2 All-Ireland under-16, 7 Leinster senior, 2 All Stars; club: Leinster senior, 4 county senior.

Michelle Teehan (James Stephens).

PE and Maths Student. Position - defender.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 1 minor All-Ireland, 1 Leinster minor, 2 National Leagues, 2 Leinster senior. She won 1 Leinster and All-Ireland senior colleges.

Miriam Bambrick (Barrow Rangers).

Student. Position - defdndere.

Honours - county: under-14 and 16 Leinster, Leinster and All-Ireland minor, intermediate Leinster and All-Ireland, 1 Leinster senior. She also won a Fr Meaghair Cup

Miriam Walsh (Tullaroan).

Montessori teacher. Position - forward.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Irelandl, Leinster under-14, 16 and minor, 1 All-Ireland minor, 3 Leinster senior, 3 National Leagues, 1 All Star; club: 1 county and Leinster intermediate. Won 3 Leinster and All-Ireland junior colleges, 4 Leinster and All-Ireland senior colleges, captained Loreto SS in 2013.

Niamh Deely (James Stephens).

Student. Position - midfield/forward.

Honours - county: 1 senior All-Ireland, 2 National Leagues, 1 Leinster senior; club: under-16 ‘B’ county plus 3 Leinster and All-Ireland colleges, captained Loreto SS in 2017.

Steffi Fitzgerald (Young Irelands).

Student. Position - forward.

Honours - county: under-16 Leinster, 1 senior Leinster; club: minor A county, junior and intermediate county plus 3 senior Leinster colleges, 2 senior All-Ireland colleges, 3 junior Leinster and All-Ireland colleges.

