Joe Schmidt names the Ireland team for match against Russia

Johnny Sexton will captain the Ireland team for the first time in the Pool A match against Russia at Kobe Misaki Stadium on Thursday October 3. Ireland coach Joe Schmidt named the Ireland team earlier today. Just four of the starting XV for Ireland in their loss against Japan will be in the starting line-up against Russia: Peter O'Mahony, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney.

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Jean Kleyn

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Peter O'Mahony

8. Jordi Murphy

9. Luke McGrath

10. Johnny Sexton (capt.)

11. Keith Earls

12. Bundee Aki

13. Garry Ringrose

14. Andrew Conway

15. Rob Kearney

16. Sean Cronin

17. Andrew Porter

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Iain Henderson

20. CJ Stander

21. Joey Carbery

22. Jack Carty

23. Jordan Larmour