Kilkenny golf: work on the clubhouse is progressing well

Work on the refurbishment of the bar facilities in Kilkenny golf club clubhouse are continuing apace.

The various works will cause disruption to the facilities available during the period of refurbishment.

As the project progresses members will receive weekly updates outlining the works being done.

Week 2 Monday, September 30 to Friday, October 4.

During the week there will be limited access to the lobby/foyer while the painting is in progresses.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, October 1 and 2 the bar area will be closed for the sanding and varnishing of the floor and bar counter.

There will be no service of food or drink during these two days.

Week 3 Monday to Friday October 7 to 11.

Sections of the bar lounge and ladies lobby area will be closed off for painting.

The programme of works is scheduled for completion on the first week of November with an official launch planned for Friday, November 8.

SPRING FLOWERS: The club has purchased a supply of Bluebell and blue shade bulbs for planting in various areas on the course.

These will be planted by volunteers, in suitable areas, commencing immediately.

The plan is to work two hours a day, from 10am to 12 noon, Monday to Friday.

The meeting point is the club car park.

These perennial bulbs will create a fabulous colour throughout the course every spring.

The club has recruited volunteers from the Greens Committee and other members have also expressed their interest.

Additional volunteers are needed, so if you can help, the club would be grateful.

All the volunteers need are a spade, gloves and hardy shoes.

If you would like to volunteer and assist in the planting programme contact any of the Greens Committee or reply to this email on enquiries@kilkennygolfclub.com; Pat Walshe (087 6779289), Philip O’Neill (087 2417459), Ann Greany (087 7522629), Pat Hickey (087 1279306).

CUPS AND TROPHIES: Can you help us? Presently the club is researching the winners of the various club trophies/cups of Kilkenny golf club for ladies and gents over the years.

Ideally the club would like to receive the cups for a brief period so as to transcribe the winners from the inscriptions engraved on them.

A number of cups/trophies have been retained by members over the years, especially those won three times by a member, and the club would really like to get these returned for this transcription work.

Trophies/cups completed to date are - gents foursomes 1996-2019, Junior Scratch Cup 1967-2019, Kilkenny Senior Scratch Cup 1964-2019, mixed foursomes 1952-2019, Scratch Matchplay 1984-2018 and Smithwick’s An Tostal Trophy 1953-2019.

The following is a list of cups/trophies still required - Aspirants Cup, Bar Cup, Bishop Day Cup, Captain’s prize for ladies and gents, Club singles, Richard Duggan Memorial Cup, ladies and gents fourball and foursomes, Intermediate Scratch Cup, Maisie Lambe Cup, McCalmont Cup, Nancy Todd Cup, Nore Cup, PGA Tankard, ladies and gents President’s prize.

This list may not be fully exhaustive.

If anybody has any information about other trophies from over the years the club would be delighted to hear from you.

It would be greatly appreciated if any member who may have information on the possible whereabouts of the above trophies would contact Donie Butler (087-3156359) or e-mail: danielbutler1948@gmail.com

JUNIOR ALLIANCE: The gents Junior Alliance (handicap range 5-17) will kick off on Saturday with an outing to Carrick-on-Suir.

Following on from Carrick the schedule for the remainder of the year is:

Sunday, October 20 - Kilkenny.

Sunday, October 27 - Waterford.

Sunday, November 10 - Callan.

Sunday, November 24 - Dungarvan.

Sunday, January 12, 2020 - West Waterford.

Sunday, January 26 - Clonmel.

Sunday, February 16 - Waterford (President’s prize)

Sunday, February 1 - Carrick-on-Suir (Captain’s prize).

The above dates have been confirmed with delegates and clubs.

Tee times will be confirmed on an on-going basis.

There is a joining fee of €50 for the year and a €10 charge per outing.

New members are welcome and those interested should contact Alan Snype or Leo Byrne.

SOCIAL MIXED GOLF: The Social Mixed Golf scheduled for the weekend was cancelled due to the inclement weather.

It has been re-scheduled for Saturday, October 19.

This will be the final outing of the season.

Participants are requested to sign in by 1.30pm for a shotgun start at 2pm.

The competition will be a 13 hole Champagne Scramble. Finger food will be available afterwards.

COURSE NEWS: Members should remember to - replace divots with sand mix, repair pitch marks, rake Bunkers.

MISSING: If any member borrowed a green umbrella from the gents locker on Sunday week (October 22) could they kindly return same to the office or the bar.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, 1 Chris FitzPatrick (7) 39 (b9); 2 David Cosgrave (4) 39 (b6); 3 Frank Dalton (9) 39; gross, Alan Phelan (1) 37; 4 Oliver Carter (9) 38; 5 Vincent Hayes (11) 37.

Category 1 (15-19) Eugene Coyne (18) 36; Category 2 (20+) Des Byrne (20) 37.

CSS - Saturday 72; Sunday 71; Monday 71.

Two’s Club - 6th Seamus Rochford, Larry Gittens, Thomas Buckley, David Cosgrave, Pat Collins; 10th Alan Phelan (R), Ian Morrissey, 15th. Alan Phelan (R), Tadgh Donohue; 17th Patrick O’Hanlon.

Each ‘Two’ receives €20.40 credit in the Pro Shop.

Wednesday, September 18 ladies and gents Open singles, 1 Barry Walsh (14) 39 (b9); 2 Liam O’Hara (5), Gowran 39 (b9); 3 Paddy FitzPatrick (11) 39; gross, Graham Nugent (scr) 37 (b9); 4 Jack Doherty (10), Carrick 39 (b9); 5 Eddie Crowley (18), Carrick 39 (b9).

Category 1 (15-19) Paul Kavanagh (19) 39 (b9); Category 2 (20+) Donie Butler (21) 38.

Ladies - Aine Russell (38) 40pts.

CSS - members 71; visitors 72.

Weekend Saturday, Sunday, Monday, September 28 to 30 September Monthly Medal, 1 Paul McCabe (11) 67; 2 Aidan Brennan (8) 68 (b9); 3 Richard Walsh (1) 68 (b9); gross, Eddie Power (1) 69; 4 Tony Butler (12) 68; 5 John Green (11) 69.

Category 1 (15-19) Rory Conlon (15) 70; Category 2 (20+) Oliver Duggan (24) 73.

CSS - Saturday 71; Sunday 71; Monday 74 (RO).

Two’s Club - 5th Eddie Power, Alan Phelan, Michael Comerford; 6th John O’Donnell, Joe Hyland, Pat Butler, Pairic O’Keeffe, Richard Walsh, Noel Ronan; 10th John Larkin, Stephen Galvin, Kieran Hoban; 15th Alan Brett; 17th Paul McCabe.

Each ‘Two’ receives €20.85 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents September 26, 13 hole full Scramble Stableford (one score at each hole) 1 John McMahon, Tom Gunning, Dick Keoghan (+4) 49pts; 2 Michael Grant, John O’Regan, Roger Ryan, Seamus O’Sullivan 47pts; 3 Joe Gannon, Des Byrne, Oliver Duggan, Terry Harmer 46pts (b6); 4 Dermot Gaynor, Jerry O’Dwyer, Maurice Ryan, Eamonn Everard 46pts; 5 John Bracken, Peter Dabinett, Myles McCabe, 40 (+4) 44pts; 6 Proinnsias O hAilin, Paul Hanafin, Michael O’Reilly, Dick Cogan 43pts (b6); 7 Willie Leahy, Gabriel Maher, Eamonn Maher, Tom Sloyan 43pts (b6).

Seventy-three members played.

The next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check-in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Entries for the Mount Juliet outing stand at 73. Places go to the first 60 entries with the highest attendance.

Details have been circulated to members and are also on the seniors notice board.

October diary - Monday, October 14, away outing to Mount Juliet; Thursday, October 31, Rumble.

LADIES CLUB: Members should note that from next Tuesday, October 8 the starting time for the competitions are - mornings 8.44 to 9.56am bookable online; 10.04 to 10.28am draw, 10.30am Ladies into Golf; afternoon - 12.20 to 1.32pm, bookable online; 1.40 to 2.04pm draw, 2.12 to 2.20pm, bookable online.

Results September 24, 18 hole Stableford, 1 Stephanie Downes (45) 39pts (b9); 2 Mary O’ Shea (11) 39pts; gross, Dervilla O’Byrne (10) 22pts; 3 Margaret Butler (21) 38pts (b9).

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Pat Walsh (29) 18pts; 2 Mary Browne (28) 16pts.

Senior ladies September 26, nine hole competition, 1 Breda Kavanagh, Hilda Richardson, Anne B. Murphy 33; 2 Kathleen Price, Mary Moynihan, Mary Lawlor 32; 3 Adrienne Walsh, Josie Bolger, Margaret Harmer 31; 4 Mary Browne, Elizabeth Tobin, Breda O’Loughlin 31; 4

Mary Prendergast, Teresa Buckley, Barbara Schofield 29.

Next week’s competition is on Thursday, October 3 and will be a nine hole event.

Check-in before 9.20am for a 9.30am tee off.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7 to 8.20am members time, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Thursday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time; Friday, 7 to 9am members time, 1 to 1.08pm guest/member, 1.16 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 3.24pm guest/member; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.44am members time, 8.52 to 9.16am ladies and gents competition, 9.24am to 12.52pm Society/visitors, 1 to 1.48pm members time, 1.56 to 2.04pm visitors, 2.20 to 3pm ladies and gents competition; Sunday, 7.40am to 3.08pm ladies and gents competition (gents October Monthly Medal); Monday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 11am to 12.52pm gents October Monthly Medal, 1 to 2.20pm member time; Tuesday, 7 to 8.12am members time, 8.44 to 9.56am ladies 13 holes, 10.04 to 10.28am ladies 13 and nine hole draw, 10.36 to 11.08am visitors, 11.16 to 11.32am Ladies Into Golf, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 13 holes, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 13 and nine hole draw; Wednesday, October 9, 7 to 8.28am members time, 8.36 to 11.24am ladies and gents Open singles, 11.32am to 12.04pm visitors,12.12 to 3.16pm ladies and gents Open singles.