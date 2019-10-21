All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) SHC semi-final

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-20, O'Loughlin Gaels 1-14

JJ Kavanagh and Sons IFL final

Mooncoin 3-6, Lisdowney 1-5

JJ Kavanagh and Sons JFC League final

Windgap 2-3, Graigue Ballycallan 1-5

JJ Kavanagh and Sons JHC final

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-17, Conahy Shamrocks 1-15

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling

Slieverue W/o, James Stephens (scr) 

Permanent TSB under-19 hurling league final

Carrickshock 0-21, Slieverue 0-19

Kilkenny Honda Centre Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League

Rower Inistioge 3-14, Mooncoin 1-13

Dunnamaggin 3-17, James Stephens 2-13

Galmoy/Windgap W/o, O'Loughlin Gaels (scr) 


Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B HC semi-final

Young Irelands 5-15, Glenmore 1-15

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Football League

St Canice`s NS 5-8, Gaelscoil Osraí 0-7

St Patricks DLS 3-6, Thomastown NS 1-4

Gowran NS 4-7, Kilkenny CBS NS 4-3

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools FC South play-off 

Scoil McCauley Rice NS 4-2, Dunnamaggin NS 1-5

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Football Country Cup quarter-final

Thomastown NS 4-4, Scoil McCauley Rice NS 2-2

