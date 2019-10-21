All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:
St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) SHC semi-final
Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-20, O'Loughlin Gaels 1-14
JJ Kavanagh and Sons IFL final
Mooncoin 3-6, Lisdowney 1-5
JJ Kavanagh and Sons JFC League final
Windgap 2-3, Graigue Ballycallan 1-5
JJ Kavanagh and Sons JHC final
O'Loughlin Gaels 1-17, Conahy Shamrocks 1-15
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling
Slieverue W/o, James Stephens (scr)
Permanent TSB under-19 hurling league final
Carrickshock 0-21, Slieverue 0-19
Kilkenny Honda Centre Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League
Rower Inistioge 3-14, Mooncoin 1-13
Dunnamaggin 3-17, James Stephens 2-13
Galmoy/Windgap W/o, O'Loughlin Gaels (scr)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B HC semi-final
Young Irelands 5-15, Glenmore 1-15
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Football League
St Canice`s NS 5-8, Gaelscoil Osraí 0-7
St Patricks DLS 3-6, Thomastown NS 1-4
Gowran NS 4-7, Kilkenny CBS NS 4-3
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Schools FC South play-off
Scoil McCauley Rice NS 4-2, Dunnamaggin NS 1-5
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Football Country Cup quarter-final
Thomastown NS 4-4, Scoil McCauley Rice NS 2-2
