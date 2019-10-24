Kilkenny soccer: New manager and squad named for Oscar Traynor Trophy campaign

A new management team for a new campaign - that’s the order for the Kilkenny & District League as they get set for this season’s Oscar Traynor Trophy.

John Maclean and Conor O’Neill have taken charge of the Cats for the new season, filling the boots vacated by Jim Nugent and Jim Cashin. The new men in charge will be hoping to bring Kilkenny back to the final for the third year in a row.

The following players have been called up ahead of the start of this season’s competition, which kicks off at home to the United Churches League. The fixture is set for 6.30pm at Evergreen Park on Saturday November 2.

Kilkenny & District League Oscar Traynor squad: Niall Andrews, Tommy Earls, Decky McQuillan, Sam Hickey, Ben Hickey, Mark Slater, Jamie Owens, David Grincell, Sean Barcoe (Evergreen); Owen Wall, Joe Banville, David Rice, Sam Watkins, Peter Higgins, Jim Ryan, Andy Walsh (Freebooters); Michael Walsh, Robert Skehan, Neil O’Mara, Rory Monks, Jack Barcoe (Thomastown United); Henry O’Neill (Newpark).