Kilkenny county finals: ticket price on the day now €15

There are no pre-purchase tickets available for the Kilkenny senior and intermediate hurling finals which will be played in UPMC Nowlan Park tomorrow.

According to a statement issued by the County Board, this is due to technical difficulties with the Ticket.ie system. As a result, sales have been suspended.

“We apologies to all supporters for difficulties encountered,” the statement continues. “As a gesture of goodwill, admission to tomorrow’s county finals will be €15 for all adults.”

Prices for students and OAPs will remain at €10. Pensioner passes are not valid for the games.

