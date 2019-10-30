All the Kilkenny camogie fixtures
The following are the Kilkenny camogie fixtures for the weekend:
SATURDAY
Marble City Travel under-16 C League final
Thomastown: Windgap v Young Irelands, 1pm
Marble City Travel Minor C County final
Thomastown: Glenmore v St Anne’s, 2.45pm
SUNDAY
AIB Leinster Senior Club semi-final
St Martin’s GAA, Piercestown, Wexford: Dicksboro v St Martin’s (Wexford) 12 noon
Marble City Travel junior B quarter-final
Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Piltown, 11am
Marble City Travel under-21 B Championship first round
Tullogher: Tullogher v Mooncoin, 11am
Kells Road: James Stephens v Tullaroan, 11am
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v St Lactains/Lisdowney, 11am
Tom Ryall Park: St Brigid’s v Athy (Kildare), 11am
Hugginstown: Carrickshock v Danesfort, 11am
Windgap: Windgap v Glenmore, 11am
St John’s Park: O’Loughlin Gaels v Clara, 11am
