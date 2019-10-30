All the Kilkenny camogie fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny camogie fixtures for the weekend:

SATURDAY

Marble City Travel under-16 C League final

Thomastown: Windgap v Young Irelands, 1pm

Marble City Travel Minor C County final

Thomastown: Glenmore v St Anne’s, 2.45pm

SUNDAY

AIB Leinster Senior Club semi-final

St Martin’s GAA, Piercestown, Wexford: Dicksboro v St Martin’s (Wexford) 12 noon

Marble City Travel junior B quarter-final

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge v Piltown, 11am

Marble City Travel under-21 B Championship first round

Tullogher: Tullogher v Mooncoin, 11am

Kells Road: James Stephens v Tullaroan, 11am

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v St Lactains/Lisdowney, 11am

Tom Ryall Park: St Brigid’s v Athy (Kildare), 11am

Hugginstown: Carrickshock v Danesfort, 11am

Windgap: Windgap v Glenmore, 11am

St John’s Park: O’Loughlin Gaels v Clara, 11am

