Gowran Park wins top race course award

Gowran Park race course was announced as the Best Race Course in Ireland at the Stud & Stable Staff Awards sponsored by Godolphin held at Killeshee House Hotel.

A thrielled Gowran Park General Manager Eddie Scally was on hand to receive the award and quickly pointed out it was a team effort by everyone working at the venue.

Eddie added “It’s a great honour to win the award and to be recognised by people who come work here on a regular basis. Awards in Irish racing are hard won. We are delighted that our work and upgrades over the past number of years have been recognised.”

The staff at the course - Paul, Martin and Ray

The judging committee commented on the huge strides made by the track in recent years including the doubling of the staff canteen, stable staff hospitality on race days and general constant improvements at the racecourse. The winning prize is €2,500 which is to be used for continuing to upgrade stable staff facilities.

Bernard Caldwell, Chairman, Irish Stablestaff Association, said: “It was an excellent night and it was great to see so many well-deserving members of our industry walk away with such recognition. The standard of the awards scheme was at a new level this year and I would like to thank all of those who nominated stud and stable staff, congratulate all of the finalists and thank Godolphin for their sponsorship and HRI for all their help organising the night.”

Joe Osborne, Managing Director, Godolphin Ireland, commented: “The quality of the finalists this year was off the charts and I would like to pay tribute to all of our finalists and winners. There was a huge spectrum of people participating in the awards this year and that could be seen from the enthusiasm and brilliance of the Newcomers Award, to the finalists in the Dedication to Racing & Breeding Award where the three finalists have 150 years of work in the industry between them.”

