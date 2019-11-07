Vote for Kilkenny authors shortlisted for Book of The Year awards

Two Kilkenny authors have been shortlisted for the prestigious book of the year awards.

In the non-fiction category, Overcoming by Vicky Phelan from Mooncoin is shortlisted for her story, Overcoming, which centres on her life before and after the cervical check scandal.

Eight time All Ireland senior hurling medal winner, Eoin Larkin is shortlisted in the sports Book section for his book ‘Camouflage – My Story’.

he public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website anpostirishbookawards.ie. All voters will be entered into a draw to win one of four €100 National Book Tokens vouchers. Votes may be cast until 13th November and the winners will be announced at the gala ceremony in the Convention Centre Dublin, Spencer Dock, on Wednesday 20th November. Highlights of the awards event, presented by Miriam O’Callaghan, will be will be broadcast on RTÉ One television on Saturday 23rd November, immediately after the Ray D'Arcy Show.

Maria Dickenson, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, says: “This year’s shortlist is once again a terrific testament to the breadth and depth of Irish writing talent. The Irish Book Awards are proud to celebrate the diversity of Ireland’s rich literary culture, and the achievements of all that contribute to this success – including writers, readers, publishers, booksellers and librarians.

“It’s fantastic to see the continued growth of the Irish Book Awards, which reflects the deep love Irish people have for reading and literature, and it’s one of the major highlights of the literary calendar. Each and every category is packed with deserving authors, and we’re looking forward to announcing the winners on 20th November.”

David McRedmond, CEO at An Post, said: “One of the best things about the shorter, colder days and approaching winter is the An Post Irish Book Awards and having more time to get stuck into lots of books from this excellent shortlist of exciting and diverse authors. This year, we want even more people of all ages and interests to read more books, more often so you’ll be seeing our #ReadersWanted activity and events in all kinds of places over the coming weeks and months. Good luck to all the shortlisted authors.”

This year, as the official media partner of the An Post Irish Book Awards, RTÉ has introduced the RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners' Choice Award. Five of the station's biggest names - Miriam O'Callaghan, Joe Duffy, Sean O'Rourke, Ray D'Arcy and Ryan Tubridy - have each selected their favourite book of the year, which they want readers to vote for; and all five books are by Irish writers.

Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Tom McGuire, said: "We are delighted to involve five of our best known RTÉ Radio 1 presenters in this year's An Post Irish Book Awards. All five are big readers and all have chosen Irish books. We are privileged to have such a strong pool of incredible Irish writers right now who continue to do great things and make us proud. RTÉ is thrilled to continue to provide a platform to further celebrate our great writers and storytellers and we’d encourage all our listeners to take some time to explore this excellent list and vote for their favourite.”